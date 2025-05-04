Prince Harry’s claim that King Charles III refuses to speak to him about his legal battle over taxpayer-funded security is complicated by the monarch’s unique role in the British judicial system

As the 'fountain of justice,' the King cannot intervene in court proceedings, making direct involvement in his son’s case constitutionally inappropriate

Experts suggest that reconciliation between father and son remains unlikely unless Prince Harry drops his legal battles and stops publicly discussing his feud with the royal family

Prince Harry’s recent claim that King Charles III refuses to speak to him regarding the ongoing legal dispute over his taxpayer-funded security has been complicated by legal constraints unique to the reigning monarch.

Robert Hardman, a journalist for the Daily Mail and author of Charles III: The Inside Story, revealed that Harry's perception of his father’s alleged indifference is inaccurate.

Experts say that the King’s role as the ‘fountain of justice’ complicates his relationship with Prince Harry. Photo credit: Samir Hussein/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Hardman, the monarch cannot legally intervene in the dispute due to his role as the ‘fountain of justice’ in the UK.

King Charles III’s role in the legal system

The King serves as the ceremonial figurehead of the UK’s judiciary, meaning all legal authority ultimately stems from the monarch's courts.

Hardman explained that any direct involvement from King Charles III in Harry’s case could have posed a “constitutional problem” and undermined the integrity of the British legal system.

Royal experts have noted that Charles, as head of state, must maintain neutrality, ensuring that judiciary matters remain independent. As one legal authority cited by Hardman put it, "The monarch’s son is suing the monarch’s ministers in the monarch’s court."

Prince Harry’s scathing criticism

Prince Harry intensified tensions with his family during a highly critical BBC interview last night.

He expressed doubts about how long his father has left to live and admitted that certain family members might never forgive him for writing his tell-all memoir.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams described Harry’s statements as ‘confusing,’ suggesting that the Duke’s remarks implied King Charles III could personally resolve the security dispute.

Fitzwilliams elaborated, “He said his father would step aside and let experts decide, but also hinted that his father was part of the process working against him.”

Reconciliation between father and son unlikely

Hardman asserted that a reconciliation between King Charles III and Prince Harry remains improbable unless Harry drops his litigation and ceases discussing his grievances publicly.

He stated, “It’s very clear that Harry loves his father and his family—and his family loves him. But for the pair to reconcile, two things need to happen: first, Harry needs to finish all his litigation; secondly, he must stop discussing it in public.”

Reconciliation remains uncertain as Prince Harry’s legal battle and public statements continue to strain royal relations, experts say. Photo credit: Max Mumby/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

King’s frustration over public criticism

Despite legal constraints preventing Charles from intervening, insiders suggest that the monarch had initially sought to mend his strained relationship with his son. However, his frustration has reportedly grown due to Harry’s repeated public criticisms and his handling of the security dispute.

As the tensions continue, royal observers speculate that Harry’s vocal stance may further distance him from his father and the royal establishment. Whether the Duke of Sussex will reconsider his approach remains an open question.

King Charles makes first appearance after death rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that there were rumours that the King of the United Kingdom (UK), Charles III, died, but the monarch's first public appearance since the reports started spreading online, will hopefully douse tension.

As reported on Tuesday, March 19, by The News, King Charles was seen arriving at Clarence House in Westminster as he continues his cancer treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng