The internet was abuzz with conjectures and anticipation over a potential 'major announcement' from the British royal family

Reports suggested that the BBC events production unit was put on standby for what was described as an "extremely important" revelation from the Royals

However, cancer-stricken King Charles made his first appearance after the death conspiracy theory against him

London, United Kingdom - There were rumours that the King of the United Kingdom (UK), Charles III, died, but the monarch's first public appearance since the reports started spreading online, will hopefully douse tension.

As reported on Tuesday, March 19, by The News, King Charles was seen arriving at Clarence House in Westminster as he continues his cancer treatment.

King Charles is battling cancer. Photo credit: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reports that the anxiety related to the death presumption elicited the hashtag #RoyalAnnouncement, which trended on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, March 18.

What began as a subject of interest among royal enthusiasts escalated into a global phenomenon, creating a multitude of theories across social media platforms.

See some reactions on X below:

@Kamiduu commented:

"Perfect opportunity for King Charles to come on air and say “reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated”

Anam Khan said:

"#RoyalAnnouncement has been trending all morning (Monday, March 18). Sending well wishes for King Charles's well-being!"

Iqra Rana wrote:

"We have seen #RoyalAnnouncement trending since morning (Monday, March 18). We hope King Charles is okay!"

Legit.ng reports that Charles acceded to the British throne in May 2023 following his mother's death on September 8, 2022. He was the longest-serving British heir apparent, having surpassed Edward VII's record of 59 years on April 20, 2011.

Charles was the oldest person to succeed to the British throne, at the age of 73.

On Tuesday, March 19, afternoon, the Royal Family tweeted that the King met veterans of the Korean War at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years since the signing of the armistice which ended the conflict.

According to Daily Mail Online, he was also spotted leaving Windsor Castle, his official residence.

Legit.ng understands that the King is continuing his treatment for cancer after his diagnosis in January.

The post on the verified X handle of The Royal Family reads:

"This morning (Tuesday, March 19), the King met veterans of the Korean War at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years since the signing of the armistice which ended the conflict.

"60,000 service personnel from across Britain and the Commonwealth saw action, with 1,100 losing their lives."

It adds:

"Later today (Tuesday, March 19), the Princess Royal and The Duchess of Edinburgh will host a reception at the Palace on behalf of His Majesty to commemorate the anniversary of 'the Forgotten War'."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles was advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

King Charles III was admitted to a private hospital in London. It was the same medical facility where Catherine, the Princess of Wales, consulted after an abdominal surgery.

