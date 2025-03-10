Nigerian singer Davido made it as one of the artists whose songs appeared on King Charles III's 17-track playlist

The collection, recently released on Apple Music, saw the Timeless crooner as the only Nigerian musician on the catalogue alongside African music legend Mariam Makeba

In a new video, the renowned monarch fondly revealed what and how Davido’s songs made him feel, triggering reactions across the internet

King Charles (born Charles Philip Arthur George) has shared his excitement in discovering the gift of Nigerian singer and five-time Grammy nominee Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido secured a slot on King's Music Room, an exclusive playlist selected by King Charles III to promote Commonwealth artists.

King Charles speaks about having Davido on his playlist. Credit: @davido, @kingcharles111

The King personally picked the playlist, which includes music legends such as Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, and Raye, as well as Davido, demonstrating the monarch's eclectic musical interests.

Speaking about the song's inclusion, the monarch noted that he enjoys pidgin English and recalls his admirable attempt to deliver a speech in Nigerian Pidgin English on his last visit to the West African country.

The Unavailable hitmaker made it as the only Nigerian on the list, alongside late South African music great Mariam Makeba, whose song 'The Click Song' also made the cut.

'Kante,' featuring Fave, is one of the hit songs from Davido's Grammy-nominated album Timeless, which was released in 2023. The album was commercially successful, setting numerous streaming and charting records.

King Charles lauds Davido's lyricism. Credit: @kingcharles111

Speaking about the playlist, the English monarch noted that he wanted to share the music that had made him happy.

"I wanted to share with you songs which have brought me joy. They evoke many different styles and many different cultures. But all of them, like the family of Commonwealth nations, in their many different ways, share the same love of life in all its richness and diversity,” he said.

King Charles III, the head of the Commonwealth, stated that he hopes listeners like the playlist and discover new songs through it.

"I can only hope you have enjoyed these few songs I have had time to share with you. Perhaps you have heard some of your own favourite pieces- and perhaps you may have discovered something new."

Watch him talk below:

Nigerians react to King Charles’ speech on Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

son_of_a_chi wrote:

"Timeless album was indeed timeless everyone knows this but una go still lie."

kingtufab said:

"Tbh the biggest mistake made by 30 bg management was not submitting Kante for Grammy. That thing still dy pain me. Kante was my favorite song off that album. That song everyone around the world would dance to it regardless of your race. It’s relatable ! Very social sweet Afro beat song with touch of carribean sounds. Kante should have been ahead of unavailable. However, this is a big achievement and acknowledgement for Afro beats. Kudos to Davido."

rita4delta_ wrote:

"This touched me."

kappa_millitant said:

"Love By Kings Hated by Vultures."

l.tobiloba reacted:

"This is huge, more relevant than yeye Grammy full of politics. King recognises King."

morgan_dmw wrote:

"Even if dem hate us , Oyinbo go hail us !! OBO NI SEH."

ray_opibanty said:

"World Cup or no World Cup Ronaldo remains the Goat of football 🐐 🤴👑Grammy or no Grammy Davido remains the goat 🐐 of Afrobeat."

biggesttrizzy wrote:

“Gang of London” but na Davido King of England love. Sing Ballon D’or but na Davido Fifa called. Why den no go hate."

Davido prays for Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, had made a new post on X where he prayed for his country, Nigeria, after he was criticised over his recent interview.

In his post, Davido prayed that God would bless Nigeria and also shared a picture of the national flag alongside his tweet.

Fans were quick to comment about the flag of the country on his bio, and many reacted to his post.

