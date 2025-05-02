A coalition of civil society groups and lawyers has accused former NNPCL chief Mele Kyari of attempting to obstruct an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of $4 billion meant for refinery repairs

They allege Kyari is using threats, bribery, and impersonation to silence calls for a judicial probe and have vowed to expand protests nationwide if action isn’t taken

The group also criticized crude-backed loans signed during Kyari's tenure, claiming they further compromised Nigeria’s economic interests

A coalition of civil society groups and legal advocates has renewed its demand for an independent judicial investigation into the controversial $4 billion allocated for Nigeria’s refinery rehabilitation — funds they allege were squandered under the leadership of former NNPCL boss, Mele Kyari.

Operating under the banner Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law, the coalition issued a statement on Friday condemning what it described as coordinated efforts to derail the push for transparency.

Kyari accused of bribing officials

Signed by Secretary General Barrister Aminu Bello and Director of Publicity Rotimi Adeyemo, the statement accused Kyari of using bribery, threats, and false coalitions to suppress the call for a probe.

“Let it be known that we will not be bought, bullied, or silenced,” the group stated.

“The attempt to pressure us into withdrawing our petition has failed. The strategy has now shifted to creating confusion using impostors and faceless coalitions. This too will fail.”

The activists expressed outrage that despite claims of significant spending on refinery maintenance, Nigeria’s major refining facilities remain non-operational.

They questioned the whereabouts of the $4 billion reportedly spent and demanded answers under oath through a judicial commission headed by retired judges.

“It is baffling that over $4 billion was claimed to have been spent on turnaround maintenance, yet our refineries remain dormant. Where did the money go?” the statement queried.

Group demands investigation into past spendings

The coalition also raised concerns about the nearly $21.6 billion in crude-backed loans secured during Kyari’s tenure, which they argue weakened Nigeria’s economic sovereignty by handing over profitable oil trades to international interests.

“These were not just policy errors — they were systemic betrayals of public trust,” the coalition asserted

“No responsible nation allows such weighty financial irregularities to go unchecked.”

Should the federal government fail to act, the group warned of an escalation. Protests, they say, will move beyond Abuja to major urban centers including Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna.

“We are prepared to mobilise thousands more. This campaign will spread to every zone of the country until the government establishes a credible, independent panel to probe the NNPCL under Mele Kyari.”

The coalition also called on the media to conduct independent investigations into the state of the nation’s refineries in Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt, challenging journalists to expose what billions were spent on.

In an appeal to President Bola Tinubu, the group urged decisive action to reassure the public of the government’s commitment to accountability.

“Mr President, history has placed this responsibility in your hands... Set up an independent commission of inquiry and send a clear message that your government does not tolerate impunity. The time is now.”

