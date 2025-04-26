Donald Trump faces criticism for breaking the Vatican’s dress code at Pope Francis' funeral, wearing a blue suit instead of the required dark outfit

Melania Trump’s attire, adhering to the dress code, received praise, in contrast to her husband's controversial outfit choice

The debate around dress codes at high-profile events, like state funerals, raises concerns about diplomacy, respect, and symbolism

Donald Trump has come under fire for disregarding the dress code at Pope Francis' funeral after attending the solemn occasion in a blue suit and blue tie, rather than adhering to the strict requirements set for the event.

The Vatican had instructed that men wear dark suits, black long ties, white shirts, and black shoes, socks, coats, and umbrellas.

US President Donald Trump faces backlash for wearing the wrong outfit at Pope Francis' burial. Photo credit: Europa Press News

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis died at the age of 88.

The pontiff, who was Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor, Benedict XVI, resigned.

However, Trump, who sat in the front row among hundreds of dignitaries, wore a mid-blue outfit paired with a shiny blue tie and a pin displaying the American flag.

The move attracted criticism, with many accusing the former president of showing disrespect, especially given that most world leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, were dressed in black to honour the late pontiff.

Clothing controversy draws public backlash

Trump's attire at the funeral has sparked intense reactions from both the public and political commentators, with many taking to social media to express their dismay, Dailymail reported.

Alison Graham, a member of the public, was particularly vocal:

“Why is Trump the only male world leader who is wearing a blue suit? Has he no sense of appropriacy? Shame on him.”

Another critic, Sam, stated:

“How disrespectful Trump is wearing a blue suit to a funeral.

Madaelene added:

“Did he not have a black suit? At least a dark blue one? Where is the respect?”

The controversy surrounding Trump’s outfit echoes a similar situation earlier this year when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was criticised for not wearing a suit during a visit to the White House, with some suggesting that Trump himself was irritated by Zelensky's attire.

The two incidents have reignited debates over the appropriateness of dress codes for political leaders at state functions.

Melania Trump’s Attire Receives Praise

While Donald Trump’s outfit drew criticism, his wife, Melania Trump, who attended the funeral with him on her 55th birthday, received more favourable attention for her attire. She wore a conservative black coat paired with a lace veil and gloves.

Melania’s elegant outfit, which adhered strictly to the dress code, included a simple diamond-studded cross pendant, adding a touch of sophistication to her mourning attire.

Prince William's suit also draws criticism

Prince William, who also attended the funeral, faced criticism for wearing a dark navy suit. While his outfit met the requirements of the dress code by including a black tie, his choice of navy instead of black did not go unnoticed by observers.

This further highlights the importance placed on adhering to the tradition and respect symbolised by the colour of attire at such significant events.

Vatican’s Funeral Dress Code and Reactions to Violations

The Vatican’s guidelines for the funeral were clear: men were required to wear dark suits, a black tie, and a button in the same colour on the left lapel.

Women were instructed to wear long black dresses with gloves and veils, and jewellery was limited to a simple string of pearls, Daily record reported.

Melania Trump followed these instructions meticulously, with her choice of black closed-toe shoes and an elegant veil drawing positive attention.

While the Pope’s funeral was attended by many of the world’s top dignitaries, the controversy over Trump’s attire has brought attention to the importance of dress codes at significant state events, particularly funerals where tradition plays a key role in showing respect for the deceased.

Nigerians react as Pope Francis dies at 88

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis, the first pontiff from Latin America and a towering figure in global religious leadership, has passed away at the age of 88, according to a statement released by the Vatican.

As the world mourns, many Nigerians have taken to social media and community forums to express their sorrow and share memories of a leader they considered not just a religious icon, but a moral compass in an ever-divided world.

