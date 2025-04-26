Zelenskyy and Trump held a surprise meeting during Pope Francis' funeral, discussing a ceasefire and lasting peace for Ukraine

The meeting, which wasn’t pre-scheduled, quickly gained attention after Zelenskyy shared the outcomes on social media, marking a significant diplomatic moment

The US has increased pressure on Ukraine to negotiate a settlement with Russia, with Trump stating that the two countries are "very close to a deal"

During Pope Francis’ funeral, a significant but impromptu meeting took place between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

The two leaders met outside the Baptistry Chapel in St. Peter’s Basilica, a conversation that had not been publicly announced in advance but quickly gained attention after Zelenskyy shared insights on what they discussed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted at the conversation he had with President Trump during Pope Francis’ funeral. Photo credit: @ZelenskyyUa

The meeting, which took place amidst the backdrop of Pope Francis' funeral, was a rare and significant one-on-one interaction, with Zelenskyy revealing key points of their conversation in a tweet.

He said:

"Good meeting. We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire.

"Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results. Thank you @POTUS."

The tweet resonated widely as a moment of rare diplomatic exchange, especially considering the strained political environment surrounding the war in Ukraine and its international implications.

Big Implications of Zelenskyy and Trump’s Diplomatic Exchange

The interaction between Zelenskyy and Trump took place in an unexpected setting, with both leaders navigating a crowded seating chart at the funeral.

The meeting was not part of the pre-arranged schedule, and official sources had downplayed the possibility of such high-level interactions given the solemn nature of the event.

Nevertheless, the funeral of Pope Francis proved to be a backdrop for crucial diplomatic conversations.

Officials had earlier suggested that Zelenskyy’s brief visit to Rome would focus on memorialising the late pope rather than holding bilateral talks.

However, the seating arrangements, where leaders were placed according to their country’s name in French, allowed for quick conversations between world leaders, including those who had not interacted in person for a while.

Trump, who had seemingly been avoiding some leaders since returning to office, interacted briefly with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and even exchanged pleasantries with French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

The discussions between Trump and Zelenskyy, however, were the most significant, as they addressed key topics of international diplomacy related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

US Pressure on Ukraine

Uvkrainian leader Zelenskyy has shared insights on his discussion with Trump at Pope Francis’ funeral. Photo credit: Soma Devilla

The US has been stepping up its involvement in peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, with Trump noting that the two countries were "very close to a deal" that could bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

The US administration has been putting increasing pressure on Ukraine to reach a settlement, even threatening to pull out of talks if no resolution is reached soon.

This shift in tone marks a potentially pivotal moment in the conflict, as the international community continues to push for a peaceful resolution.

