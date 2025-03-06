The Vatican has issued a fresh statement on the health of Pope Francis, who has been battling respiratory issues

Pope Francis, 88, has been hospitalized with severe bronchitis, raising concerns about his ability to continue leading the Catholic Church and prompting discussions about succession

The statement hinted at the current state of Pope Francis, as of Thursday morning, March 6, 2025

The Vatican has released an update on the state of health of Pope Francis, who has been battling respiratory issues in the hospital.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has battled respiratory issues for years, was recently hospitalized with severe bronchitis, forcing him to cancel several public engagements.

As the world awaits an update on Pope Francis’ health condition, the Vatican has issued a fresh statement.

The terse statement gave an insight into his current state of health, similar to an earlier statement shared.

A post by @vaticannews on Instagram shared the nine-word statement which read:

“The nice passed quietly. The Pope is still resting.”

It did not provide any further details, though the caption on the Instagram post gave an insight on how he spent Ash Wednesday in hospital.

The caption read:

“Pope Francis had a good night and continues to rest, according to the Holy See Press Office on Thursday morning. His clinical condition has remained stable for the last couple of days, with his doctors saying he has not had any further episodes of respiratory insufficiency.

“On Wednesday evening, the Press Office said the Pope continues to use non-invasive mechanical ventilation during the night, while switching to supplemental, high-flow oxygenation in the daytime. He spent Wednesday alternating between rest and work activities, and he called the parish priest of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza.

“Pope Francis has been receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since he was hospitalized on February 14.”

Reactions trail update on Pope’s health condition

Many who came across the post on Instagram shared their thoughts on the statement and prayed for the ailing Pope.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@nightingale870 said:

"Please dear Lord Jesus bless and heal our dear Pope Francis through your miraculous love! Amen."

@kmphotography2_ said:

"Better words please Vatican. I don’t like seeing passed it scares me thinking something happened."

@iwannabeasaint_ said:

"I'm gonna pass if you keep using the word passed bro."

@tommyc.thompson said:

"My continued love and prayers for the Pope and all good sentient beings."

@pmuttukumaru said:

"Mother Mary look after our Papa, nurse him to good health."

Meanwhile, the Pope had experienced two setbacks in the hospital earlier in the week.

Catholic priest faults AI images of Pope

In a related story by Legit.ng, a Nigerian Catholic priest, Fr Kelvin Ugwu, blasted people for using Pope Francis’ health condition as social media content.

Faulting AI-generated images of the hospitalised pontiff, the Catholic priest warned people against false reportage of the Pope’s ailment.

Many who came across his post shared their views on the issues he raised, as they gave their opinion on the current state of the Catholic church and Christianity at large.

