A woman named Amalia claimed that Pope Francis devoted his life to God after she rejected his childhood marriage proposal when they were both 12 years old

She stated that their innocent romance ended due to parental opposition, leading Jorge Mario Bergoglio to commit himself to priesthood

Meanwhile, the Pope's sister revealed that he never wanted to be the head of the Catholic Church and now faces a life of "infinite loneliness"

A woman identified as Amalia has claimed that Pope Francis devoted his life to God after she rejected his marriage proposal when they were both 12 years old.

Speaking from her home in Flores, Buenos Aires, she revealed that the young Jorge Mario Bergoglio, now known as Pope Francis, had expressed his love for her but was forced to abandon his hopes of marriage due to parental opposition, Guardian UK reported.

“I Have Nothing to Hide”: Pope Francis’ Alleged 'Romantic' Lover Speaks About Their Relationship. Photo credit: Franco Origlia/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

She told The Telegraph that Bergoglio had dramatically declared, "If I can't marry you, I'll become a priest." Her decision not to respond to his letter led to the romance fading away, as her father had reprimanded her for communicating with a boy.

Pope Francis’ sister shares his initial reluctance to be Pope

Meanwhile, María Elena Bergoglio, the pontiff’s sister, disclosed that her brother had never aspired to be pope.

She stated that he had always joked about the possibility, dismissing the idea with "no, please no."

Despite this, María expressed immense pride, calling his election "a blessing from God." She noted that, despite his earlier reluctance, his televised reaction suggested that he had embraced his new spiritual responsibility with a fullness of heart.

Family perspectives on Pope Francis’ personal life

María admitted she had no knowledge of her brother’s romantic history. However, Amalia insisted that their childhood romance had been innocent and pure, though ultimately cut short by societal norms and parental objections.

But, speaking from her home in Flores, Amalia claimed their childhood "romance" withered due to the opposition of her parents. "When we were young, he wrote me a letter and I didn't reply to him. What I wanted was for him to disappear from the map. My father had hit me because I had dared to write a note to a boy.

"I have nothing to hide, as it was a thing between children and totally pure."

“I Have Nothing to Hide”: Pope Francis’ Alleged 'Romantic' Lover Speaks About Their Relationship. Photo credit: Vatican Pool/GettyImage

Source: Getty Images

About Pope Francis

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, served as the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church and was known for his humility, progressive views, and dedication to social justice.

His papacy marked a significant shift towards inclusivity and compassion, addressing global issues such as poverty, climate change, and interfaith dialogue. His passing leaves a profound legacy of faith, service, and advocacy for the marginalised.

900-year-old prophecy resurfaces following Pope Francis’ death

Legit.ng earlier reported that following confirmation from the Vatican that Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, new interest has reignited in a 900-year-old book, “The Prophecy of the Popes”, which allegedly predicts that Judgement Day will occur in 2027 and that Pope Francis may be the last leader of the Catholic Church.

The text, attributed to Irish bishop Saint Malachy, was reportedly discovered in 1590 by Benedictine monk Arnold Wion and is preserved in the Vatican’s Secret Archives.

