Houston, Texas – NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth on March 17, after spending nine months stranded on the International Space Station (ISS).

Their capsule landed safely in the Gulf of Mexico, concluding an unexpected extended mission caused by malfunctions with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which delayed their planned return.

Why NASA Astronauts Who Returned from Space After 9 Months Appear Taller

Originally scheduled to stay on the ISS for just a few weeks after their arrival in June 2024, the duo completed 4,576 orbits around Earth, covering 121 million miles (195 million kilometres).

Health impacts of prolonged zero gravity exposure

After their return, Williams and Wilmore were immediately taken to a medical facility for evaluations.

Prolonged exposure to zero gravity has caused noticeable side effects, including temporary increases in height and leaner physiques.

According to Dr. Christopher Mason of Weill Cornell Medicine, astronauts commonly experience genetic changes during space missions, such as elongated telomeres—DNA sequences at the ends of chromosomes. However, these changes are transient, and their bodies are expected to normalise in the weeks following their return.

Astronauts also face significant physiological challenges, including muscle mass loss, bone density reduction, and neurological effects like disorientation.

Common symptoms upon re-entry include motion sickness, loss of direction, and recalibration of the vestibular system. Wilmore and Williams are expected to undergo months of intensive physical therapy to recover fully.

NASA's focus on health risks in space

Space travel poses risks like eye swelling, reduced blood volume, and decreased aerobic capacity. As part of NASA’s research efforts, health challenges encountered by astronauts are studied to develop mitigation strategies for future missions.

Former NASA astronaut Jose M. Hernandez highlighted the difficulty of readjusting to Earth’s gravity, recalling his own experiences. He stated, “It’s going to take a couple of months before they feel kind of normal back here on Earth.”

Historic milestones in space

While stranded on the ISS, Williams and Wilmore contributed to scientific research and operational activities, despite the challenges of their prolonged stay.

Their mission underscores both the resilience of astronauts and the importance of advancing spacecraft technology to ensure mission safety and success.

