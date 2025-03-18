NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have returned to Earth after an extended nine-month mission on the ISS, caused by technical issues with their original spacecraft

Florida, USA – After an extended nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, along with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, have begun their journey back to Earth.

Originally scheduled for only eight days, Wilmore and Williams' mission was prolonged due to technical difficulties with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they arrived on.

Source: Getty Images

They undocked from the ISS at 05:05 GMT on Tuesday aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule and are scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida at 21:57 GMT, weather permitting.

Challenges and achievements in Space

The prolonged stay provided Wilmore and Williams with an opportunity to contribute extensively to scientific research aboard the orbiting lab.

They conducted various experiments and spacewalks, with Williams breaking the record for the most hours spent outside the space station by a woman.

Despite being described as "stranded," the astronauts consistently had emergency spacecraft available throughout the mission.

The return journey promises to be challenging, with the SpaceX Dragon capsule undergoing a fiery re-entry, enduring extreme temperatures of up to 1600°C.

The astronauts will experience intense g-forces before four parachutes are deployed to ensure a safe splashdown.

Source: Getty Images

Setback and delays, starliner’s issues

Wilmore and Williams initially arrived on the ISS in June 2024 aboard the Starliner spacecraft, developed by Boeing.

However, technical problems made it too risky for their return, necessitating an alternative arrangement.

NASA chose to bring them back using a SpaceX capsule that arrived in September 2024. This delay meant a significantly extended mission for the astronauts.

Future plans and reflections

Once back on Earth, the astronauts will undergo thorough medical evaluations at NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas.

The extended time in microgravity is known to affect bone density, muscle mass, and other bodily functions, requiring a robust recovery programme.

Reflecting on her final mission, Williams expressed her hopes of preserving the inspirational perspective she gained in space.

Speaking about the extension, Wilmore explained: “We came up prepared to stay long, even though we planned to stay short. That’s what we do in human space flight.”

See the video below and here:

Publicity and debate surrounding mission

The mission garnered additional public attention last month when SpaceX CEO Elon Musk suggested the astronauts' prolonged stay was due to political factors.

NASA officials dismissed the claim, stating the extended timeline was based on scheduling and operational needs.

Former astronaut Garrett Reisman supported NASA's decision, citing high costs and minimal time-saving benefits for a dedicated rescue mission.

The safe return of Wilmore and Williams marks the end of an extraordinary mission that depicts the resilience and dedication of NASA’s human spaceflight programme.

