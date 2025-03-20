Canada tightened its immigration policies in 2024, rejecting 2.36 million temporary resident applications, including visitor visas, study permits, and work permits

The government introduced these measures to reduce pressure on housing, infrastructure, and public services while addressing concerns about visa overstays and fraud

Stricter eligibility criteria and caps on study and work permits have significantly impacted international students and foreign workers seeking entry into the country

Ottawa, Canada – The Canadian Government announced significant changes to its immigration policies aimed at reducing the number of temporary residents entering the country.

According to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), approximately 2.36 million temporary resident applications were rejected in 2024.

Source: Getty Images

The measures, which include stricter eligibility criteria and caps on certain visa categories, are part of efforts to alleviate pressure on housing, infrastructure, and social services.

Visa categories affected by rejections

The rejection rates impacted three major visa categories:

Visitor Visas: Canada turned down 1.95 million applications in 2024, a sharp increase compared to previous years.

Study Permits: 290,317 international student applications were rejected, with a refusal rate of 52%.

Work Permits: 115,549 applications were denied, reflecting tighter controls on foreign labour entry.

Reasons behind policy changes

The IRCC stated that the surge in temporary residents following the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to increased pressure on housing, healthcare, and public services.

The new policies aim to stabilise population growth and ensure resources are allocated effectively. Officials also cited concerns over visa overstays and fraud, particularly within the International Student Program, where nearly 50,000 students were found not actively enrolled in schools.

Impact on International students and workers

International students have been particularly affected by reforms, including caps on study permits and stricter financial requirements.

Applicants must now provide proof of income and undergo rigorous verification processes to prevent fraud. Similarly, work permits are being limited to address labour shortages in key sectors like healthcare, construction, and tourism.

Economic and social implications

Experts have noted both positive and negative impacts of the policy changes. On the one hand, reducing temporary residents is expected to ease the burden on housing and healthcare systems, improving service delivery.

On the other hand, Canada’s ageing population and economic realities may pose challenges in the long term, particularly in sectors reliant on foreign workers.

Canada Rejects 2.36 Million Applications Seeking Visas and Work Permits, Gives Reason

Source: Depositphotos

About Canada

Canada is the second-largest country in the world by land area, located in North America and bordered by the United States to the south.

Known for its stunning natural landscapes, including mountains, forests, and lakes, the country also has vibrant multicultural cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal.

Canada is recognised for its high quality of life, progressive policies, and a welcoming attitude towards immigrants, making it a popular destination for international students, workers, and travellers alike.

