NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are back to Earth after spending nine months at the International Space Station (ISS)

The two astronauts splashed down in Tallahassee, Florida, on March 18 after spending a total of 286 days in space conducting research

After their return, the next phase is their rehabilitation because there is no gravity at the space station and this will affect their bodies

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are back on Earth, and the journey to rehabilitate them has commenced in full gear.

The two astronauts work for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are back after travelling to space on June 5, 2024. Photo credit: Getty Images/Joe Raedle.

Source: Getty Images

In June 2024, they undertook a space mission which was meant to last for only eight days, but things didn't go as planned.

Why Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams spent nine months in space

Although they made it safely to the International Space Station (ISS), they could not return onboard the same Boeing Starliner because it developed a fault and was returned to Earth unmanned.

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore's stay in space would later last for a staggering 286 days.

They finally returned to Earth on March 18, splashing down off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.

Spending such a long time in space would have health implications for the astronauts and even people who have travelled to space in the past attest to this.

Before and after photos of the two astronauts suggest there may be some changes in their bodies.

For instance, in the photos taken on the day of their journey, they were standing firmly while waving to acknowledge cheers, but in the photos taken upon their return, they were helped out of the spacecraft in what is standard practice.

NASA astronaut Suni Willimans after she alongside others splashed down in Florida. Photo credit: Getty Images/ NASA /Handout.

Source: Getty Images

Photos taken before they departed the Earth to space show that Suni and Butch were more physically fit when they were travelling.

However, images taken on the day they returned to Earth showed that the 286 days they spent in space had taken a toll on them.

One of the changes that may have occurred in their bodies is loss of muscle mass and bone density. Astronauts are said to lose about 1% of their bone density for every month they spend in space.

Also, astronauts may experience a weakened cardiovascular system since they do not work as hard for the heart to pump blood in microgravity.

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore is helped out of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship in Tallahassee, Florida. Photo credit: Getty Images/NASA / Handout.

Source: Getty Images

Astronauts who spend a long time in space may also experience changes in vision and fluid buildup in the head. There is also the psychological effect of being isolated for a long time and astronauts may also be exposed to space radiation, according to NASA.

NASA says:

"Beyond Low Earth Orbit, space radiation may place astronauts at significant risk for radiation sickness, and increased lifetime risk for cancer, central nervous system effects, and degenerative diseases."

NASA said on its website that the astronauts would be reunited with their families.

"After returning to shore, the crew will fly to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and reunite with their families."

Former NASA astronaut Terry Virts recently recounted what he felt after returning to Earth from space. He said:

“For me, I felt two things: I felt really heavy and really, really dizzy."

Extensive rehabilitation is often needed before returning astronauts would become acclimatised to Earth's gravity.

Some of the rehabilitation processes include:

Gradual walking reintroduction, starting with soft surfaces

Strength training and cardiovascular exercises to rebuild muscle and bone density

Balance training to restore coordination

Psychological support to help astronauts adjust mentally

Scientists share information about availability of water on Mars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chinese and American scientists who are studying to know if Mars once had water bodies made a new discovery.

People like Elon Musk have always dreamed of sending humans to Mars and making it habitable like the Earth.

The Chinese robot known as Zhurong rover landed on Mars in 2021, and it has sent back information after penetrating the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng