NASA has confirmed a 2.3% chance that asteroid 2024 YR4 could collide with Earth in December 2032, posing a significant risk

The asteroid, measuring between 40 to 100 metres wide, could potentially impact regions spanning from northern South America to southern Asia and Africa

NASA continues to monitor the asteroid closely, reassuring that any potential damage would be localised rather than catastrophic

Washington, D.C., USA – NASA has confirmed the possibility that an asteroid named 2024 YR4 could strike the Earth in just seven years, with a 1 in 43 chance, equating to a 2.3% probability.

The asteroid, measuring between 40 to 100 metres wide and dubbed 'the city destroyer,' passed by Earth at a distance of 828,800 kilometres on Christmas Day 2024.

NASA expert lists countries likely to be affected by asteroid. Photo credit: Mikdam via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is expected to return, getting uncomfortably close in December 2032.

Potential impact zones and risk assessment

According to NASA, ongoing observations of the asteroid’s orbit will improve the understanding of its 'impact probability.'

David Rankin, an engineer with NASA’s Catalina Sky Survey Project, has mapped out a 'risk corridor,' highlighting that if 2024 YR4 were on a collision course with Earth, it could potentially land within a band of land ranging from northern South America across the Pacific Ocean to southern Asia, the Arabian Sea, and Africa. Countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Sudan, Nigeria, Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador could be in danger.

Monitoring and future projections

Yahoo has reported that NASA reassured that the damage would be 'localised' rather than resulting in a dinosaur-style extinction event.

However, they cautioned that "it is also possible its impact probability will continue to rise." Should the asteroid collide with Earth in 2032, it would hit at an estimated speed of about 17 kilometres per second (approximately 38,000 miles per hour).

The space agency continues to keep a close eye on 2024 YR4 as an object of interest, but they advise that it's not something to lose sleep over just yet.

Huge rock from sun capable of destroying cities predicted

Legit.ng earlier reported that a newly discovered asteroid, designated 2024 YR4, has a 1-in-83 chance of striking Earth in December 2032. The asteroid, estimated to be 196 feet (60 meters) wide, is currently 27 million miles away.

Experts have looked at potential impact locations, raising concerns about the possible devastating consequences.

An engineer with NASA’s Catalina Sky Survey Project, mapped out a 'risk corridor' for the asteroid's potential impact.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng