Huge Rock from Sun Capable of Destroying Cities Predicted to Drop in 7 Years

Washington, D.C., USA – A newly discovered asteroid, designated 2024 YR4, has a 1-in-83 chance of striking Earth in December 2032.

The asteroid, estimated to be 196 feet (60 meters) wide, is currently 27 million miles away.

Experts have revealed the potential impact locations, raising concerns about the devastating consequences.

Potential impact zones identified

According to Space and Wired, David Rankin, an engineer with NASA’s Catalina Sky Survey Project, mapped out a 'risk corridor' for the asteroid's potential impact.

The corridor includes northern South America, the Pacific Ocean, southern Asia, the Arabian Sea, and Africa. Countries at risk include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Sudan, Nigeria, Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador.

The asteroid's impact could cause a mid-air explosion equivalent to 8 million tons of TNT, affecting a 50-kilometer radius around the site.

Astronomers' efforts and potential consequences

NASA has allocated an international team of astronomers to use the James Webb Space Telescope to gather more information about the asteroid's dimensions.

Astronomers believe that the asteroid, as large as the Statue of Liberty, could cause significant damage if it strikes Earth.

The potential for such an event has prompted increased attention and efforts to monitor and study 2024 YR4.

Legit.ng earlier reported that scientists are monitoring a large asteroid which has a slight potential of colliding with Earth.

Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and The European Space Agency (ESA) are still monitoring the space object and updating the possibility of a collision.

According to available data, the risk assessment has increased from a chance of 1.2% over the last week due to new observations by scientists working monitoring the asteroid which is known as Asteroid 2024 YR4.

Source: Legit.ng