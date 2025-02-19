Microsoft intends to invest $1 million in the Nigerian economy over the course of the next two years

Over the next two years, tech giant Microsoft plans to invest $1 million (about N1.6 billion) in the Nigerian economy to train one million Nigerians in artificial intelligence (AI).

During Wednesday's Microsoft AI tour in Lagos, Ola Williams, Microsoft's Country Manager for Nigeria and Ghana, made this announcement.

“I am so delighted to announce that as Microsoft in Nigeria, we will be investing one million dollar in the next two years to empower one million Nigerians with AI tools,” the delighted Williams announced.

She added that with this training, Nigerian youths can earn a sustainable means of livelihood as well compete with their counterparts on the global stage, Channels reported.

“This is a significant investment in our drive to ensure that everyone has access to the right skills required not just to use AI but to build solutions on AI, build businesses on AI that will be a sustainable means of livelihood for Nigerians and give Nigerian youths the opportunity to compete globally with their counterparts.”

Last year, Microsoft, founded by the billionaire businessman Gates, and G42 were working together to build a $1 billion geothermal-powered data centre in Kenya. G42 is a leading artificial intelligence company based in the United Arab Emirates.

This development comes after Microsoft shut down its Africa development centre in Nigeria, rendering about 200 people jobless.

Reports say the project is the first phase of a multi-year initiative to boost cloud computing capacity and services in East Africa.

G42 will make the initial investment and construct the facility, which they will oversee in Olkaria.

The operation bypasses the issue of power outtakes in Africa, as Kenya is proven suitable for Microsoft’s climate goals.

The project’s first phase will have a capacity of 100 megawatts and is expected to be operational in 2026.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said the new project is an important step toward deepening and embedding digital technology in the country’s future.

Microsoft CEO speaks on future of operations in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that the managing director and chief executive officer of Microsoft Nigeria, Ola Williams, has denied reports that the tech company is closing its doors in Nigeria.

William stated this when Obiageli Amadiobi, the director-general of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), met with ICT firms in Lagos.

William added that the company was committed to the sustainable growth of the tech sector in Nigeria. According to Microsoft's CEO, NOTAP has performed excellently in fast-tracking Nigeria's ICT sector.s

