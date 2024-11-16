Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and global issues.

FCT, Abuja - Narendra Modi, the prime minister (PM) of India, on Saturday night, November 16, arrived in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

Legit.ng had reported how Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) welcomed Modi at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hand with President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. Photo credit: Evan Vucci

Source: Getty Images

The Indian community in Nigeria also extended a vibrant welcome to Modi.

The 74-year-old is on a two-day state visit to Nigeria. The last Indian leader to visit Nigeria was Manmohan Singh in 2007.

India's Modi thanks Tinubu

After President Bola Ahmed Tinubu posted on his verified X handle asserting that he looks forward to the two countries’ bilateral discussions ‘to expand the strategic partnership and enhance cooperation in critical sectors', Modi prayed for strengthening of bilateral friendship between the nations.

He wrote:

“Thank you, President Tinubu.

“Landed a short while ago in Nigeria. Grateful for the warm welcome. May this visit deepen the bilateral friendship between our nations.”

When Modi leaves Nigeria, he will visit Brazil and Guyana. There, he will have the opportunity to take part in a wide range of programmes, both bilateral and multilateral, which will add momentum to India’s ties with various nations. Modi will take part in the G20 Summit in Brazil and will meet Caribbean leaders in Guyana.

Earlier in 2024, Modi made history by being elected to three consecutive terms in office. The last person to do that was Jawaharlal Nehru, one of India's founding fathers.

To his supporters, Modi is a larger-than-life figure who has improved India’s standing in the world, helped make its economy the world’s fifth-largest, and streamlined the country’s vast welfare program, which serves around 60% of the population. But to critics, he is guilty of eroding India’s democracy and allegedly advancing divisive politics targeting the Muslims who make up 14% of the country’s population. They say he has also increasingly wielded strong-arm tactics to subdue political opponents, squeeze independent media, and quash dissent.

