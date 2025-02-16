Canada introduced new rules allowing immigration officials to cancel temporary resident documents, such as eTAs, work permits, and study permits, under certain circumstances

The changes are aimed at protecting Canada's borders and immigration system, with the IRCC expecting approximately 7,000 additional cancellations

The new rules emphasize the importance of compliance with immigration regulations and could affect international students and temporary workers

Canada – The Canadian government has introduced new rules affecting temporary residents, aimed at protecting the country's borders and immigration system.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the new regulations on February 12, 2025, which empower immigration officials to cancel temporary resident documents under certain circumstances.

Canada Introduces Visa Cancellation, Mentions Those Who Will Be Affected by New Rule

Source: Getty Images

Accordig to BBC, the cancellations could include electronic travel authorizations (eTAs), work and study permits, and temporary resident visas (TRVs).

Details of the new immigration rules

According to the IRCC, the regulations allow officials to cancel documents if they have reasonable grounds to believe that a foreign national will not leave Canada by the end of their authorized stay.

The new rules are expected to lead to approximately 7,000 additional cancellations of temporary resident visas, work permits, and study permits.

These changes come after reports indicated that around 50,000 international students who applied for study permits in Canada did not show up at the institutions they were accepted to.

Eligibility and compliance requirements

Canada emphasized that individuals from around the world are welcome to study, visit, or work in the country, provided they comply with the eligibility requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and Regulations.

All temporary residents must have a TRV or eTA to enter Canada, and those wishing to study or work must obtain the appropriate permits.

The new rules will particularly affect international students and those applying for study permits in the new year, with Canada set to issue 437,000 study permits for 2025.

Reasons for temporary visa cancellation

The IRCC outlined several grounds for cancelling temporary visas:

Ineligibility: If an individual is deemed ineligible due to criminal history or providing false information.

Overstay: If officials believe the individual will not leave Canada by the end of their approved stay.

Document Issues: If documents are stolen, damaged, or lost.

Errors and Status Change: If documents are issued mistakenly or if the individual becomes a permanent resident or dies.

Consequences of Temporary Resident Visa Cancellation

Foreign nationals affected by these new rules may face several consequences:

They may be required to leave Canada if deemed ineligible.

They may be denied boarding at the airport.

They may be refused entry into Canada at the port of entry.

They may incur financial losses if they have purchased travel tickets but are no longer authorized to travel to Canada.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng