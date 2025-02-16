Trump administration dismissed 20 immigration judges without explanation, as part of efforts to reduce the federal government's size

The firings included judges who had yet to be sworn in and assistant chief immigration judges, amid a backlog of over 3.7 million immigration cases

Union officials expressed concern over the dismissals and the treatment of federal workers

Washington, D.C., USA – The Trump administration dismissed 20 immigration judges without explanation amid sweeping moves to shrink the size of the federal government, a union official reported on February 15.

The dismissals occurred on February 14, affecting 13 judges who had yet to be sworn in and five assistant chief immigration judges, according to Matthew Biggs, president of the International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers, which represents federal workers.

President Trump Sacks 20 Judges in US, Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

Context and impact of firings

Two additional judges were dismissed under similar circumstances in the previous week.

It remained unclear if they would be replaced, as the U.S. Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees the courts and its roughly 700 judges, did not respond to requests for comment on February 15.

Immigration courts are backlogged with over 3.7 million cases, taking years to decide asylum cases.

Despite political support for more judges and support staff, the Trump administration previously pressured some judges to expedite cases.

Changes in leadership and policies

Earlier, the Trump administration replaced five top court officials, including the agency’s acting director, Mary Cheng.

The current leader, Sirce Owen, who was previously an appellate immigration judge, issued a series of new instructions, many reversing policies from the Biden administration.

Last month, the Justice Department halted financial support for NGOs providing guidance to people facing deportation but restored funding after a coalition of nonprofit groups filed a federal lawsuit.

Union official’s remarks

The firings reflected two of Trump’s priorities: mass deportations and reducing the federal government’s size.

On February 13, agencies were ordered to lay off nearly all probationary employees lacking civil service protection, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of workers.

Biggs, the union official, said he was unsure if the judges' firings were meant to send a message on immigration policy, characterizing them as part of a broader campaign across the federal workforce.

“They’re treating these people as if they’re not human beings,” he said. “It’s bad all around.”

Nigerians in America “nw hide, avoid quarrels” - Professor

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Professor of Social Ethics at Boston University, Nimi Wariboko, has said that the sweeping crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the United States has triggered palpable fear among Nigerians living in America.

The enforcement of immigration laws has intensified since American President Donald Trump assumed office on January 20, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng