The U.S. Army has halted transgender recruitment and paused gender transition procedures for active service members

The policy change follows a broader overhaul under the current administration, impacting DEI initiatives nationwide

The Army emphasized continued respect for all service members, sparking debate on inclusivity and military readiness

The U.S. Army has announced significant policy changes, halting the recruitment of transgender individuals and suspending all gender transition-related medical procedures for current service members.

The decision aligns with broader policy shifts under the current administration, which is phasing out Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The new change is part of Donald Trump's sweeping overhaul of the institutional policies of the previous administration. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In a series of posts on its official X account, the U.S. Army revealed that new enlistments from individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are now on hold.

Additionally, all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures related to gender transition for active service members have been paused.

The announcement follows an executive order signed by President Trump on Jan. 27 that directed the Pentagon to determine a policy for transgender service members within 30 days.

The policy changes are part of a sweeping overhaul that affects military recruitment and healthcare provisions.

The move has sparked widespread debate, reflecting the administration’s stance on transgender rights and its broader effort to reshape social policies.

Despite the policy shift, the U.S. Army reaffirmed its commitment to treating all service members with dignity and respect, stating that individuals with gender dysphoria who are already serving will continue to receive fair and respectful treatment.

However, no further details were provided on how these changes would impact their careers or medical support in the long term.

Trangender inmates are set to be transferred

Legit.ng had earlier reported that hundreds of transgender federal prisoners were set to be transferred to men's lockups, as per a day-one executive order from President Donald Trump.

Some lawyers are now scrambling to fight the order, warning that the prisoners will have 'a target on their backs' as they move in with hardened male inmates.

Attorney Moira Meltzer-Cohen, who represents Donna Langan, a transgender woman serving a life sentence for bank robbery, is unhappy about the US president’s order.

The executive order declared that the government will only recognize two sexes – male and female – meaning all 'inmate spaces designated for women, girls, or females' will be determined by sex rather than gender identity.

An email from a federal public defender in Massachusetts, viewed by DailyMail.com, revealed that a transgender woman imprisoned in Minnesota was among those rounded up and is 'terrified' of being sent to a men's prison.

Trump moves against homosexuals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump was set to sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at barring transgender women, those biologically assigned male at birth, from competing in women’s and girls’ sports.

The order, which will be signed during an afternoon ceremony, is the latest in a series of moves by the Republican president's second administration to address transgender rights and redefine the federal government's approach to gender and gender-related policies.

This latest action follows a broad executive order issued by Trump last month, which called for the federal government to define gender strictly as male or female, as reported by the Associated Press.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng