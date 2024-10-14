A young Nigerian lady is full of excitement as she has relocated to Canada as a permanent resident

She shared a video on TikTok, which captured her relocation journey from Abia state, Nigeria, to Winnipeg, Canada

Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady and prayed to experience the same miracle of relocation

A Nigerian lady shared her experience of relocating to Canada with her family members.

She shared a video of her journey on her TikTok page, detailing her journey from Nigeria to Canada.

Nigerian Lady Relocates to Canada as Permanent Resident. Photo: @_omarah_.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @_omarah_ on TikTok, the lady revealed she was travelling with four other persons.

Lady shares travelling process to Canada

The lady, who lives at Umuahia, went to the airport in Owerri, Imo state, where she boarded a flight to Lagos.

She entered a flight from Lagos to Amsterdam and another connecting flight to Calgary, Canada.

She captioned the video:

“Been waiting so long to use this sound.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady relocates to Canada

@Symply_Sewa4 said:

"Congratulations. I'm traveling next in Jesus Name."

@Lovelynina said:

"Waoh, so this is true? Congratulations baby gal."

@prettychummy said:

"I claim dis for myself and my family in JESUS name Amen Amen Amen."

@KIDDIES WEAR IN DELTA STATE said:

"Congratulations. I’ll be joining you next year."

@sikeria lastborn said:

"Congratulation dear may the land favor you amen am next to travel amen"

@Dudu said:

"omdssssssss. Congrats babes!! Tapping from your grace."

@Treshy said:

"Ihuuu, I'm not crying. I'm so happy for you, All the best my babyyyy."

@Faire said:

"I was waiting for your video to pop up on my Fyp, and it did!!!!!"

@Juliet said:

"I’m so happy for youuuu, why am I crying."

Read related stories on relocation abroad

Lady relocates to China for PhD education

A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement as she relocated to Chengdu, China, for her PhD education.

She shared a video of her journey from Lagos State until she reached her destination in Chengdu, China.

Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady and wished her well in her educational pursuits.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng