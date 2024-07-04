A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada in under two years celebrated achieving permanent residency in the country

In a video shared on TikTok, she revealed that she moved to Canada on a temporary visa for her studies in 2022

She graduated in 2023 and promptly began the process of obtaining permanent residency, which she successfully secured

Nigerian lady celebrates her Canadian residence. Photo credit: @aishaakinyera

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mimi Benson said:

“Congratulations how did you do it.”

Aisha Akinyera:

“I would drop a video on my YT soon. I used the AIP pathway.”

Tosin:

“Congratulations my love, more wins.”

Gracey:

“I want to come back here.”

ArsenalBoss:

“Congratulations. I am in one of the Atlantic province with a completed one year study as a plumber. How do I do it?”

Aisha Akinyera:

“You can go through the AIP or PNP pathway.”

Ayomide:

“Wow. I’m so happy for you. Been following you on IG.”

Isidprof:

“Congratulations, show me the way to get pr, my is one year program, hospitality management and tourism.”

Aisha Akinyera:

“Thanks. I will be dropping a video soon on my YOUTUBE. please subscribe to know when the video drops and get the full information.”

Source: Legit.ng