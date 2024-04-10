President Bola Tinubu wished Muslim faithful in Nigeria and all around the world Happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent greetings to the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and all around the world on the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr.

Tinubu prayed that the supplications and sacrifices of the Ramadan season and even after will receive the fitting rewards from Almighty Allah.

Tinubu wishes Muslims Happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Eid-el-Fitr signifies the end of Ramadan; a hallowed season which reflects total submission to God Almighty and His command of sacrifice and service to humankind.

This was contained in a statement issued by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity on Tuesday, April 9.

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared the statement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun

The President prays that the lessons and blessings of this season abide with Muslims always.

Tinubu wished Nigerians, Happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

“President Tinubu appeals to all citizens to come together and rededicate themselves to the noble duty of building the nation, stating: "We are the sculptor, and Nigeria is the clay; we build it the way we desire".

