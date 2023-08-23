2024/2025 Application: Chevening Scholarships Release Guidelines for Nigerians, Other Countries
- There is good news for Nigerians looking for how to further their education in the United Kingdom on a scholarship
- Chevening Scholarships has announced the application outline for its 2024/2025 application for suitable and qualified applicants
- The scholarship programmes are fully funded to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the United Kingdom
London, United Kingdom - Chevening Scholarships has released guidelines for suitable Nigerians and other applicants for the 2024/2025 programme.
Chevening scholarships, which are fully funded (flights, accommodation, and course fees are all included) are for emerging leaders from all over the world to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the UK.
Eligible applicants for Chevening Scholarship
- Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory.
- Return to your country of citizenship for a minimum of two years after your award has ended.
- Have completed an undergraduate degree that will enable the applicant to gain entry into a postgraduate programme at a UK university. This is typically equivalent to an upper second-class 2:1 honours degree in the UK but may be different depending on your course and university choice.
- Have at least two years (equivalent to 2,800 hours) of work experience.
- Apply to three different eligible UK university courses and receive an unconditional offer from one of these choices by 13 July 2023.
Application timeline
According to the website, the process of selecting successful applicants takes up to eight months from the application deadline
The application for Chevening Scholarships for 2024/25 will commence on September 12 and end on November 7, 2023.
Applications are sifted against eligibility criteria
Starting from November 8, 2023, applications will be checked to sort out the ineligible applicants for disqualification.
Reading committee assessments
Mid-November-December, 2023
Independent reading committees assess all eligible applications. Their scores and rankings are then passed back to local British embassies/high commissions
Applicants shortlisted for interviews
Early to mid-February 2024
Once the embassy/high commission has reviewed the applications that were passed on to them, they produce a shortlist of those who they will invite to interview. Notifications will then follow.
References and education documents deadline
February, 2024
Shortlisted candidates will be requested to submit two references and their education documents prior to their interview date
Interviews take place
February 24-26
Candidates from all over the world are interviewed by panels at British embassies and high commissions.
Results
June 2024
After months of preparation and trepidation, successful candidates will experience jubilation when interview results are announced from June onwards.
Offer deadline
July 11
The deadline to receive and submit at least one unconditional UK university offer is 17:00 BST (UK time) on 11 July 2024.
Studies begin in the UK
September/October 2024
2024/2025 Chevening Scholars commence their studies in the UK, and enter into an international network that they’ll be a part of for the rest of their lives!
