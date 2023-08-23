There is good news for Nigerians looking for how to further their education in the United Kingdom on a scholarship

Chevening Scholarships has announced the application outline for its 2024/2025 application for suitable and qualified applicants

The scholarship programmes are fully funded to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom - Chevening Scholarships has released guidelines for suitable Nigerians and other applicants for the 2024/2025 programme.

Chevening scholarships, which are fully funded (flights, accommodation, and course fees are all included) are for emerging leaders from all over the world to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the UK.

Eligible applicants for Chevening Scholarship

Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory.

Return to your country of citizenship for a minimum of two years after your award has ended.

Have completed an undergraduate degree that will enable the applicant to gain entry into a postgraduate programme at a UK university. This is typically equivalent to an upper second-class 2:1 honours degree in the UK but may be different depending on your course and university choice.

Have at least two years (equivalent to 2,800 hours) of work experience.

Apply to three different eligible UK university courses and receive an unconditional offer from one of these choices by 13 July 2023.

Application timeline

According to the website, the process of selecting successful applicants takes up to eight months from the application deadline

The application for Chevening Scholarships for 2024/25 will commence on September 12 and end on November 7, 2023.

Applications are sifted against eligibility criteria

Starting from November 8, 2023, applications will be checked to sort out the ineligible applicants for disqualification.

Reading committee assessments

Mid-November-December, 2023

Independent reading committees assess all eligible applications. Their scores and rankings are then passed back to local British embassies/high commissions

Applicants shortlisted for interviews

Early to mid-February 2024

Once the embassy/high commission has reviewed the applications that were passed on to them, they produce a shortlist of those who they will invite to interview. Notifications will then follow.

References and education documents deadline

February, 2024

Shortlisted candidates will be requested to submit two references and their education documents prior to their interview date

Interviews take place

February 24-26

Candidates from all over the world are interviewed by panels at British embassies and high commissions.

Results

June 2024

After months of preparation and trepidation, successful candidates will experience jubilation when interview results are announced from June onwards.

Offer deadline

July 11

The deadline to receive and submit at least one unconditional UK university offer is 17:00 BST (UK time) on 11 July 2024.

Studies begin in the UK

September/October 2024

2024/2025 Chevening Scholars commence their studies in the UK, and enter into an international network that they’ll be a part of for the rest of their lives!

