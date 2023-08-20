A 400-level female law student of the University of Ilorin, Hauwa Usman, is contesting for the position of president of the Students’ Union Government

Usman said she has the proven track record and experience to take the Unilorin SUG to the zenith

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, she explained that her campaign promises focus on 3 major areas.

Ilorin, Kwara state - A presidential candidate of the University of Ilorin Students’ Union Government, Hauwa Usman said she is contesting for the position because she has a proven track record to take the Union to the zenith.

Usman, a 400-level law student said she has the competence, capacity, and experience having served closely with previous administrations, assessed their plans, and picked out their errors.

Hauwa Usman, Female Unilorin SUG presidential candidate says she has track record to perform Photo Credit: @The_HauwaUsman

Source: Twitter

She stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

“I can say confidently that I have learned the ropes. It is only just time for me to come on board with my experience and innovations to bring about tremendous development to the Union. HAUWA USMAN is widely reckoned with a talk-and-do leadership style. With track records of innovation and implementation, I have no doubts in my capacity to deliver to the students.”

Hauwa’s plans for UniIorin students

She disclosed that her candidacy for the post of President of the Students’ Union focuses on 3 major areas: academic excellence, welfare, and mega-empowerment schemes.

According to Usman, she believes her plans will interest UniIlorin students.

“Academic excellence: my administration if elected, will prioritize academic excellence not only through tutorials but other workable schemes which will promote academics such as introducing Mock examinations, academic mentorship programmes, and constant evaluation of students and lecturers in their various courses of study.

“Mega Empowerment Schemes: The students are approaching turbulent economic tides, and students must be equipped to soar above it. It is therefore pertinent that students are armed with skills and an enabling environment to thrive in businesses of their choice. This scheme hopes to start by reaching at least 35% of the student populace.

“Welfare: As a regular student, I understand the challenges of students on campus. Particularly in the Halls of residence where I have resided for over 4 years; my administration will begin an immediate renovation of the Hostels and facilitation of modern water supply systems.

Also, the issue of the transportation crisis in the University will be adequately tackled through the procurement of Union buses for the use of students at subsides costs.”

Challenge as a female student politician

Speaking about her challenge as a female student politician, Usman said a lot of people are still of the opinion that females do not possess leadership qualities, and that leads to distrust of female candidacy.

“However, I remain committed to proving that a female aspirant indeed can indeed possess all the necessary traits required to lead and must not be denied based on gender.”

