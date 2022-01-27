Although unfavourable weather conditions forced President Buhari to cancel his trip to Zamfara on Thursday, January 27, it was destined by God

This was the belief of Governor Bello Matawalle who spoke on the development after the presidency announced the postponement of the visit

Matawalle said in a brief statement that President Buhari's safety is of paramount importance to the state

Zamfara - According to Governor Bello Mattawale, the postponement of President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to his state, Zamfara, has God's hand in it.

While announcing the postponement of the president's scheduled visit, Governor Matawalle noted that as Muslims, it believed that God's hands are in the endeavours of men, Punch reports.

The Zamfara governor stated that President Buhari's safety is more important than the interest of the state.

Matawalle said Buhari's safety is more important than the interest of the state (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

However, Matawalle disclosed that the president has promised to reschedule the visit in no time.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He wrote:

“As man proposes, God disposes. I am sadly announcing that President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his condolence visit to Zamfara due to the sharp drop in weather conditions.

“With poor visibility, the President could not make it to Zamfara. As Muslims, we accepted this as something destined by Allah.

“The safety of our President is greater than our interest.

“However, I have spoken with the President who assured me of rescheduling the visit soon.”

Source: Legit.ng