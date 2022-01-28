Femi Adesina has criticised those trying to link Nigeria's defeat at the hands of Tunisia to President Muhammadu Buhari

The presidential spokesman on Thursday, January 27, described the comments as thoughtless, saying losing is part of the game

Adesina noted that though the nation's loss in the ongoing AFCON 2021 tournament was painful, football can be cruel at times

Aso Rock - The special adviser on media and publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, has reacted to comments trying to link the Super Eagles' unexpected defeat to Tunisia to the video conference President Muhammadu Buhari had with the players on Sunday, January 23.

Adesina made the remark in a statement titled, ‘Losing is part of the game’, on Thursday, January 27, shared on his official Facebook page.

Presidency has said the Super Eagles' loss to Tunisia in the ongoing AFCON 2022 was painful. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Recall that the Nigerian leader on Sunday morning had a pep talk with the team via a video conference before the Super Eagles' second-round match with Tunisia in the ongoing AFCON 2021 tournament.

The presidential aide described the comments as witless and thoughtless. He went on to note that those critising the president are the same people who would condemn the Nigerian leader if he didn't encourage the Super Eagles before the match.

He said:

"We want to win at all times. We don’t want to be worsted, or have our nose bloodied at all. But life is not so. You win some, and you lose some. That was what happened to Nigeria last Sunday, though rather painfully.

"Football can be cruel at times. There can be a humiliation of the brightest and best, but it does not mean the end of the beautiful game."

