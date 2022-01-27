The Ikeja Cantonment bomb blast that happened in January 2002 was a big day of grief in the country’s history.

The sad incident started on a Sunday afternoon when the fire got to the armoury section of the barrack and caused a huge explosion in the evening.

Hundreds of people got drowned inside a canal when running away. Photo source: Speigel

In this report, Legit.ng will be drawing resources from History.com to highlight some of the important details of the event.

Almost 300 people died immediately

The platform reports that after the blast had crumbled some blocks, about 300 humans died who were mostly soldiers and their families.

The aftereffects in the city

The quake of the blast was felt many miles away as the tremor destroyed more homes. Debris of ammunitions rained in some other parts of the state, wrecking more havoc. This resulted in scattered fire outbreaks.

Canal deaths

Fear and panic pushed more people to their death. People from a neighbouring banana plantation were scared and wanted to seek refuge. They ran into a canal without knowing since everywhere was dark.

As people tried to shuffle each other to seek safety, History.com reports that at least 600 people drowned and died.

Homelessness

As a result of the fire razing people's homes, Wikipedia gathered that thousands of people were rendered homeless. It also disclosed the Red Cross stated that though at least 1,000 bodies were recovered, the actual death toll was unknown.

Despite the fact that the country is still facing many challenges, one only prays for sufficient strength to keep overcoming as a nation.

