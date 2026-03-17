A video has surfaced online showing Anthony Joshua with the mothers of his late friends, Latif and Sina Ghami

The two had lost their lives in a tragic accident last year when they visited Nigeria during the festive period

Joshua’s gesture toward the two elderly women has generated reactions online, with fans sharing their thoughts on his actions

Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua warmed the hearts of his fans with what he did to the mothers of his late friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, a few months after their passing.

The two close friends, who visited Nigeria with Joshua in late December, tragically lost their lives in a ghastly accident during the Yuletide period.

Reactions as Anthony Joshua celebrates Mother’s Day with mums of his two late friends. Photo credit@anthonyjoshua

Source: Instagram

The sad incident drew reactions from celebrities who were present with the two victims during the festive season.

In a video circulating online, Joshua was seen celebrating Mother’s Day with the mothers of his two late friends. He was captured gathering the women and wishing them a happy Mother’s Day on bright smiles.

Anthony Joshua shows his playful side

In the recording, Joshua appeared joyful, holding the shoulder of one of his friend’s mothers while dancing. The artist performing at the event joined in, dancing with one of the women and singing her praises.

Anthony Joshua's fans praise him over gesture to his late friends' mother on Mother's Day. Photo credit@anthonyjoshua

Source: Instagram

At one point, Joshua tapped the performer’s hand and gently removed it from the elderly woman’s shoulder, laughing heartily as he did so.

Recall that Anthony Joshua relocated to Dubai after the accident, during which he spent several days in the hospital.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions of fans to Anthony Joshua's gesture

Reactions have trailed what the boxer did for the mothers of his two late friends on Mother’s Day. Many praised him for standing by the elderly women and offered prayers for him. However, some felt he was carrying too much responsibility for a young man of 23. Here are the comments below:

@bundelbybun commented:

"They don't give Anthony lifetime responsibility. He is carrying a weight but I hope the universe makes it easier for him to keep up 23."

@dorsiwhubare stated:

"This is how to live life. Don’t dwell in your pain. Know when to dust it off and move. Pain or hurt should not steal your happiness forever. Stay happy, dance, laugh, and live life."

@wlaerillion shared:

"Son of 3 mothers. What a nice gesture."

@ybkaya wrote:

"Anthony is just really a big baby, his laugh."

@djknorrikay reacted:

"Omo person wey kpai loose gan o. Life will always go on. Na so life be. There is nothing we can do about that. May the soul of the deceased rest on. We're all leaving in a day. May God spare our lives till we old in good health and go in peace.. Life.. O deep gan."

How much Joshua earned from Paul fight

Legit.ng previously reported how much Anthony Joshua earned after his exhibition fight against Jake Paul, which he won in the sixth round.

The two boxers split a fixed fee of $184 million, with sponsorship fees and other fees taking it above $100 million each for the 939-second fight.

Source: Legit.ng