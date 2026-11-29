United Nigeria Airlines launches direct Jos–Owerri flights, cutting a 12-hour road trip to about 60 minutes

Rising Christmas bookings signal strong demand as the airline plans more capacity and dedicated cargo services

New route aims to boost regional trade, tourism and investment while ending decades of limited direct connectivity

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has made aviation history with the commencement of direct flights between Jos, the Plateau State capital, and Owerri, the Imo State capital, ending more than five decades of limited direct air connectivity between Plateau and the South-East.

The inaugural flight, which took place on Sunday, November 29, 2026, reduces a gruelling 12-hour road journey to approximately 60 minutes, offering relief to thousands of travellers, particularly ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The service stems from a strategic partnership between the Plateau State Government and United Nigeria Airlines to strengthen regional connectivity, stimulate commerce and unlock tourism and investment opportunities.

Raphael Uchegbu; Jatau Gyang, Ben Uwakwe, Adedayo Olawuyi; and the Eze Ndigbo of Jos, Eze Johnson Nwosu, at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri. Credit: United Nigeria Airlines

Source: UGC

Plateau opens new economic frontiers

Speaking at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, Plateau State Commissioner for Transport, Jatau Gyang, attributed the breakthrough to Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s commitment to improving transportation and economic integration.

Describing Jos as a miniature Nigeria, Gyang explained that Owerri’s strategic location makes it an important gateway for travellers from the South-East and South-South.

He noted that passengers would no longer need to undertake costly connecting journeys through Abuja or Lagos.

The commissioner also highlighted the opportunities for agricultural businesses, particularly traders dealing in Irish potatoes, cabbages, strawberries and other perishable commodities produced in Plateau State.

The improved connectivity could reduce transportation delays, minimise post-harvest losses and expand market access for farmers.

Christmas flight bookings surge

United Nigeria Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer, Adedayo Olawuyi, disclosed that advance bookings were already rising significantly ahead of the festive season.

According to him, December flights are nearly fully booked, reflecting strong demand among passengers travelling to the South-East for Christmas.

The airline will initially operate two weekly flights between Jos and Owerri, with plans to expand passenger capacity and introduce dedicated cargo services as commercial demand grows.

The proposed cargo operations could further strengthen trade between the Middle Belt and southern Nigeria.

Residents celebrate end of decades-long travel ordeal

The development has sparked excitement among members of the Igbo community residing in Plateau State.

The Ezendigbo of Jos, High Chief Johnson Nwosu, who has lived in Plateau for nearly 50 years, described the inaugural flight as a long-awaited breakthrough.

He explained that residents previously endured lengthy road journeys or travelled to Abuja to board connecting flights to their hometowns.

Similarly, Ben Uwakwe, Director of Administration and Finance at the Imo State Ministry of Transportation, welcomed the development, highlighting its potential to strengthen tourism, entrepreneurship and economic cooperation.

United Nigeria Airlines launches new route to end 50-year wait Credit: United Nigeria Airlines

Source: UGC

United Nigeria Airlines expands domestic network

The Jos–Owerri service follows the airline’s recent introduction of direct Lagos–Jos and Jos–Kano flights.

While the Lagos–Jos route operates four times weekly, the Jos–Kano and Jos–Owerri services operate twice weekly.

The expansion represents a significant step towards improving domestic aviation connectivity, reducing travel stress and opening fresh economic opportunities across Nigeria’s regions.

No NIN, no flight: FG announces new verification rule

Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government has announced a new identification requirement for Nigerians travelling by air, warning that passengers without a valid National Identification Number (NIN) will be denied boarding on domestic flights from January 1, 2027.

The new policy forms part of efforts to strengthen airport security, eliminate identity fraud and improve passenger verification across Nigeria's aviation industry.

Source: Legit.ng