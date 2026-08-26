Hampshire police charged former England winger Raheem Sterling with dangerous driving following a single-vehicle crash on the M3 motorway in May 2026

Sterling, 31, who recently played for Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie, also faces charges of possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation

The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea winger is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on September 15

Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and two other offences after crashing his Lamborghini into barriers on the M3 motorway in Hampshire on May 28, 2026.

A spokesman for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the charges in an official statement, naming the 31-year-old ex-Liverpool star from Berkshire as the driver involved.

Raheem Sterling could get two years’ jail if convicted of dangerous driving after his £270,000 Lamborghini M-way crash. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, the charges also include possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen.

Sterling will appear before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on September 15.

"The charges come following a single vehicle collision, involving a Lamborghini, on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange [Hampshire], on 28 May, 2026," the constabulary spokesman said.

"No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported."

Sterling's arrest and what followed

The collision happened on a Thursday morning.

Sterling was arrested at the scene and later released on bail while officers carried out further enquiries.

Police initially suspected him of driving whilst unfit through drugs, though that suspicion was not included in the final charges.

A source close to the player told BBC Sport at the time that there was "no proof" of drugs in Sterling's system.

The same source said Sterling had gone through "an extremely tough couple of years" and had been made to feel "worthless" and "forgotten about."

Sterling's career in decline

Sterling is currently without a club after departing Dutch side Feyenoord at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The England winger had joined the Rotterdam club in February 2025 on a short-term deal, following a mutual separation from Chelsea.

Chelsea had signed Sterling from Manchester City for £47.5 million in 2022.

During his seven years at City, he won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and one FA Cup.

His time at Chelsea proved far less fruitful. After a loan spell at Arsenal in 2024, he returned to Stamford Bridge in 2025 only to be excluded from first-team training and separated from the main squad.

Sterling earned 82 caps for England between 2012 and 2022, featuring at three World Cups and two European Championships.

Sterling involved in car accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about former Sterling's recent arrest following a Lamborghini crash on the M3 motorway.

As he navigates a turbulent chapter in his career post-Chelsea, the situation raises questions about the pressures facing professional athletes and the impact of public scrutiny on their mental health.

Source: Legit.ng