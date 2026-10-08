The Court of Arbitration for Sport held a hearing on the 2025 AFCON final dispute, with Senegal, Morocco, and CAF all presenting their cases

FSF general secretary Abdoulaye Sow spoke to the media after the closed-door session in Lausanne, Switzerland, offering a measured assessment

A verdict from the CAS panel is expected within days or weeks following the conclusion of the hearing on October 8

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has broken its silence after a closed hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, where all three parties involved in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final dispute presented their arguments.

The hearing brought together representatives from the FSF, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), and the Confederation of African Football (CAF). CAS officials listened to submissions from all three parties before closing proceedings.

Abdoulaye Sow after CAS hearing on AFCON 2025 final dispute. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Sow speaks after CAS hearing

FSF general secretary Abdoulaye Sow addressed reporters from RMC Sport following the session, which was held behind closed doors. He said the federation's legal team presented its full case and all relevant observations to the arbitral panel.

"What we can say is that our lawyers presented our case, put forward all our observations and were heard by the arbitral panel. Now, it is up to the CAS to deliver its decision in the coming days or weeks," Sow said, as reported by Foot Africa.

He added: "I cannot say what really happened, because the deliberations are confidential. But I can assure you that Senegal defended itself well."

No timeline for a final ruling was given, though Sow indicated a decision could come within days or weeks.

According to Galsenfoot, the Moroccan delegation declined to speak to the media after leaving the hearing room, offering no comment on the proceedings or their position.

With the hearing now concluded, the matter rests entirely with the CAS panel. The outcome of the ruling is expected to have significant implications for how the final result of the 2025 AFCON is officially recorded.

Motsepe message to Senegal and Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Patrice Motsepe told Senegal and Morocco that the organisation will respect CAS ruling.

Two bodies in CAF issued separate decisions, raising questions about the integrity of the judicial system, but Motsepe maintains independence.

Source: Legit.ng