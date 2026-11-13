Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle named Arthur Okonkwo, Stanley Nwabali and Francis Uzoho for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Tanzania

Okoye had arrived late during the September international break ahead of the 2-1 win over Madagascar in Uyo

Chelle said his selections were based on what happened both on and off the pitch, without naming Okoye directly

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has broken his silence on the exclusion of Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from the squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Tanzania.

Chelle named Stanley Nwabali, Arthur Okonkwo and Francis Uzoho as his three goalkeepers for the upcoming fixtures, with Okoye conspicuously absent from the list despite being among the country's most prominent options between the posts.

Eric Chelle justifies dropping Maduka Okoye from Super Eagles squad. Photo by Kazimierz Koper.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle explains Okoye’s absence

The French-Malian coach stopped short of singling out Okoye by name but left little doubt about the reason behind the decision. His comments pointed squarely at the punctuality issue that surfaced during the September international break.

Okoye arrived on the morning of Nigeria's 2-1 victory over Madagascar in Uyo beyond his permitted absence rather than reporting with the rest of the squad.

Chelle subsequently kept him on the bench for the 3-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau, and his body language at the time suggested he was unhappy with the situation.

Speaking to journalists, Chelle said:

"Maduka Okoye is in the national team. I made the choice like the other players. The national team is not closed to him or them. I made my choice."

He continued: "When I made my choice, it was based on what happened on the pitch and around it. We need to have a good position in the group. How do we feel within that group?

“What happened on the pitch and around it informed my choice. I have a tactical approach, and I tried to make the best decision."

While Chelle's remarks amount to a warning rather than a permanent door-closing, they confirm that Okoye's late arrival in September has had lasting consequences on his standing within the squad.

Stanley Nwabali is widely expected to retain his place as first-choice goalkeeper when Nigeria face Tanzania in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, having held down the starting position in recent matches for the Eagles.

Chelle's assurances that Okoye remains part of his plans suggest the door is still open, provided the goalkeeper meets the standards of conduct and commitment the manager expects from every member of the team.

Eric Chelle sends message to Super Eagles stars

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle sent a message to Super Eagles players ahead of their AFCON 2027 qualifier first-leg clash vs Tanzania.

The manager urged his players to focus on the games ahead and look beyond the result of the past window, particularly the loss to Guinea-Bissau.

Source: Legit.ng