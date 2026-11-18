A TikTok user known as @ladyj060812 revealed she installed a kitchen camera after spotting suspicious behaviour on her living room footage

The American woman, who has been married to her Nigerian husband for six years, said she allowed her mother-in-law to live with her family for six months

When confronted by her son, the mother-in-law never denied the act but claimed it did not happen on the day shown on camera

An American woman married to a Nigerian man has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how a hidden kitchen camera exposed her mother-in-law's disturbing behaviour inside their family home.

The woman, who goes by @ladyj060812 on TikTok, explained in a November 2026 video that she had been married to her Yoruba husband from Lagos for six years when his mother needed a place to stay.

American lady catches Nigerian mum-in-law misbehaving in kitchen, quickly reacts. Photo: @ladyj060812

Source: Getty Images

She welcomed the woman into their home and allowed her to live with the family for six months.

Hidden camera exposes Nigerian mother-in-law in America

Suspicion began to build after the woman reviewed footage from a living room camera she had already installed. What she saw there was enough to prompt her to place a second camera in the kitchen.

That footage captured her mother-in-law urinating into the family's pots and pans before pouring the contents into the sink.

She said:

"She came into my home. She abused her stay while she was here."

After the footage was discovered, her mother-in-law left the household. The woman chose her words carefully, saying the older woman "put herself out." All pots, pans, and furniture in the affected areas were discarded, leaving the family effectively starting over.

When the husband confronted his mother directly, the response stopped short of a denial. Rather than saying she had not done it, she told him it was not on the day shown in the recording. The woman interpreted that response as an indirect admission:

"She told on herself. Pretty much said I've been doing this."

She added that the footage captured in the kitchen was not an isolated incident. Her mother-in-law appeared to have been doing this since June, only coming to light when the second camera was installed.

Family react to Nigerian mother-in-law's act

The woman stressed that the act affected the entire household equally, noting that everyone in the home, including her husband, their children, and the mother-in-law herself, had been eating food cooked in those pots.

She said:

"She had to hate us all because we all ate from that pot."

She clarified that dementia was not a factor, pointing out that her mother-in-law had deliberately turned on the tap and carried out the act with family members present in the house at the time.

While she described herself as no longer angry, she acknowledged lasting psychological effects. "I'm traumatised. I feel like I can't trust nobody," she said, adding that the incident had placed a significant strain on her marriage.

Watch the full story time video that sparked the viral conversation.

Viewers react to American woman's plight

The clip drew strong responses from viewers who had plenty to say about the situation.

@Mokateko said:

"Sisi you need to leave that man, you are not safe."

@Puffinstuff68 said:

"Girl she was casting spells. You need to get rid of that man too."

@Lashawn Harrell473 said:

"This would mess me up so bad! 😭😩 I'd be wanting to replace the pots, the sink, and all the plumbing!"

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng