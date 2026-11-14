Ademola Lookman picked up a knee ligament injury during Nigeria's 3-1 win over Tanzania in Uyo

A scan confirmed the Atletico Madrid forward will miss the reverse fixture in Zanzibar on Tuesday

Lookman's absence adds to coach Eric Chelle's injury concerns ahead of the second leg qualifier

Ademola Lookman has been ruled out of Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying second leg against Tanzania, after a scan confirmed a knee ligament sprain sustained during the first leg in Uyo.

The Atletico Madrid forward went down without any contact late in the first half of Nigeria's 3-1 victory and did not return for the second half, with Moses Simon coming on as his replacement.

Ademola Lookman ruled out of 2nd leg clash vs Tanzania. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen.

Source: Getty Images

The official medical update from the Super Eagles camp confirmed the severity of the injury.

Lookman ruled out due to injury

The team's medical department issued a statement following an examination of the forward:

"Scan has revealed Ademola Lookman suffered a sprain in his knee ligament during yesterday's match. This rules him out of Nigeria's next AFCON qualifier versus Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday."

Nigeria travel to Zanzibar for the reverse fixture with a commanding two-goal advantage from the first leg.

The loss of Lookman is a significant blow for head coach Eric Chelle, who was already managing without striker Victor Osimhen for the entire November international break.

Osimhen had been unavailable before the Tanzania games, and Lookman's absence now removes another key attacking option from Chelle's squad for the trip to Zanzibar.

Nigeria will be looking to secure a positive result in the second leg to advance in the qualifying campaign, but they must now do so without two of their most influential attackers.

Source: Legit.ng