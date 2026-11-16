Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, spoke about a turbulent period early in his acting career

The actor disclosed that his family strongly opposed his decision to pursue a career in the theatre industry

Oga Bello described how pressure and threats forced him to abandon his home and seek an unlikely refuge

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has opened up about one of the most difficult chapters of his life, a period when threats over his acting ambitions drove him from his home entirely.

Speaking during an interview with African A-List published on YouTube on November 14, 2026, the actor traced his path into the entertainment industry and the personal cost it once carried.

Oga Bello discusses the threats he faces after choosing a career in the Nigerian film industry. Photo: adebayo.salami

Source: Instagram

Oga Bello was clear that fame and money played no part in his initial decision to pursue acting. It was passion, he said, that drew him to the theatre.

According to the actor, his family, however, did not share that enthusiasm. Their opposition was strong enough that he eventually felt unsafe staying at home.

Faced with mounting pressure and what he described as direct threats, Oga Bello made the drastic decision to leave.

With nowhere else to turn, he sought refuge inside a church, where he spent the next seven months sleeping.

"I joined theatre; I did not join to be popular or to earn money from it. When they threatened what they would do to me, I ran away. I began to sleep in the church," he said.

Actor Adebayo Salami recounts the difficult circumstances that forced him to seek shelter in a church for seven months. Photo: adebayo.salami

Source: Instagram

Oga Bello's early career in theatre before Nollywood

Oga Bello's journey in the arts began in 1964, when he joined the Young Concert Party, a theatre group founded by the late Ojo Ladipo, widely known as Baba Mero.

The decision to formalise his passion came years before he ever considered it a full-time pursuit.

Between 1970 and 1974, he held a position as a library assistant at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, balancing civil service responsibilities alongside his theatre work.

That dual life continued for several years before he eventually chose acting as his primary occupation in 1976.

His story is a reminder that many of Nigeria's most celebrated screen legends built their careers against considerable odds, navigating family disapproval and personal hardship long before the cameras ever rolled.

Watch Oga Bello speak in the YouTube video below:

Femi Adebayo reacts to fan’s comment about his father Oga Bello

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo reacted after a social media user suggested that his colleague Ibrahim Chatta taught him how to greet his father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello.

The comment followed a video from actress Sola Sobowale’s care home inauguration, where Ibrahim and Femi were seen squatting to greet the veteran actor as he walked to his car.

Femi later came across the comment and responded with a brief “Hmmm”.

Source: Legit.ng