CAF addressed Yoane Wissa directly on social media after his goal celebration during DR Congo's AFCON 2027 qualifier against Sierra Leone

Wissa's celebration referenced Akor Adams' tribute to DR Congo superfan Mboladinga Kuka, who is known for honouring Patrice Lumumba in the stands

DR Congo beat Sierra Leone 3-1 to claim nine points from three games and sit top of Group E in AFCON 2027 qualifying

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a public message to Yoane Wissa after the Newcastle forward's goal celebration caught widespread attention during DR Congo's 3-1 victory over Sierra Leone in an AFCON 2027 qualifying match.

CAF took to their official social media page to address Wissa directly, drawing attention to the meaning behind his celebration following his early opener for the Leopards.

Mboladinga Kuka during DR Congo's 3-1 win over Sierra Leone. Photo from @fecofadrc.

Source: Instagram

The gesture Wissa performed was first made famous by Nigerian striker Akor Adams during AFCON 2025.

Adams used it in the quarter-final against Algeria as a tribute to Mboladinga Kuka, a DR Congo superfan who had attracted attention across the tournament for recreating scenes from Patrice Lumumba, the Congolese independence icon, in the stands.

Adams directed the celebration specifically at Mboladinga after an Algerian player had earlier mocked her following DR Congo's elimination from that tournament.

Wissa reprised the celebration after putting the Leopards ahead against Sierra Leone, connecting his goal to that same thread of solidarity and pride.

DR Congo cruise to third win

The goal set the tone for a commanding home performance. Samuel Moutoussamy doubled the lead in the 35th minute, giving the hosts a comfortable cushion going into the half-time break.

DR Congo continued to control the second half. Edo Kayembe added a third in the 58th minute, finishing off a pass from Arthur Masuaku to put the result beyond doubt.

Sierra Leone refused to capitulate entirely. Substitute Stephen Bekoe pulled one back in the 83rd minute, giving the visitors a consolation, but they were unable to build on it. The final score stood at 3-1.

The victory takes DR Congo to nine points from three qualifying matches, placing them firmly at the top of Group E. Another win in their next fixture would bring them significantly closer to securing a place at AFCON 2027, as noted by CAF.

Mboladinga denied US visa

Legit.ng previously reported that the US denied Mboladinga a visa, thus stopping him from being a part of his country's history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

DR Congo qualified for their first World Cup since 1974 at the expense of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, but their famous fan was absent.

Source: Legit.ng