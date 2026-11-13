MTN MoMo PSB has opened applications for its 2026 Graduate Development Programme, with a November 19 deadline

Eligible graduates must have completed NYSC within the past two years and show strong communication and problem-solving skills

Successful applicants will gain fintech experience, structured training and guidance from industry professionals

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian graduates seeking opportunities in the banking and financial technology sectors have been offered a fresh chance to begin their professional careers.

MTN Nigeria, through its subsidiary, MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB), has opened applications for its 2026 Graduate Development Programme, targeting young Nigerians interested in building careers in financial services.

MTN invites Nigerian graduates to apply for its graduate trainee programme. Credit: MTN MoMo

Source: UGC

The initiative offers successful applicants an opportunity to gain practical industry experience, acquire valuable professional skills and work alongside experienced professionals in Nigeria's growing fintech industry.

However, interested candidates have until Thursday, November 19, 2026, to submit their applications.

MTN MoMo Bank offers graduates career opportunities

The Graduate Development Programme is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and workplace experience by exposing participants to different aspects of financial technology operations.

Successful candidates will undergo structured training while gaining practical knowledge of business processes, digital financial services and professional development.

Participants will also have opportunities to contribute to projects supporting the company's operations and business objectives.

The programme comes as digital banking and financial technology continue to create new career opportunities for young Nigerians.

Who can apply for MTN MoMo recruitment?

According to the programme's eligibility requirements, applicants must have completed their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme within the last two years.

Candidates are also expected to demonstrate strong academic performance, creativity and a willingness to learn.

Other requirements include effective communication skills, analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities and the capacity to work collaboratively.

Applicants should also be prepared to adapt to a fast-paced professional environment.

Benefits for successful applicants

Graduates selected for the programme will have access to structured learning opportunities intended to strengthen their professional capabilities.

They will gain hands-on experience in the fintech industry, receive guidance from experienced professionals and develop skills relevant to the financial services sector.

The programme will also expose participants to important business functions and projects, helping them understand how financial technology companies operate.

These opportunities could provide a foundation for future careers in banking, digital payments and related industries.

How to apply before the November 19 deadline

Interested candidates are required to complete the online application form and provide the necessary information and supporting documents.

Applicants can access the registration form through the MTN MoMo Graduate Development Programme application porta l .

MTN's MoMo bank announces job vacancies for Nigerian graduates. Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: UGC

Candidates are advised to review the eligibility conditions carefully, ensure their details are accurate and submit their applications before the November 19 deadline.

Applicants should also verify the recruitment announcement through MTN or MoMo's official channels before sharing sensitive personal information.

MTN moves MoMo to new platform

Legit.ng previously reported that MTN Nigeria has begun moving customers of its mobile money service, MoMo, to a new digital payment platform as its financial technology business struggles to recover from a sharp revenue decline.

The telecom giant reported a 25.91% drop in fintech revenue to ₦97.5 billion in the nine months ended September 2026, following the temporary suspension of its popular airtime and data credit service, Xtratime.

Source: Legit.ng