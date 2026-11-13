BBNaija's Chomzy announced the arrival of her second child on her husband's birthday, sharing the news on Instagram on November 13

The former housemate said the family had chosen to keep the new chapter private before sharing it with the world

Celebrities including Mercy Eke, Anita Joseph and Maria Chike Benjamin flooded her comments with congratulatory messages

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Chomzy has become a mother of two, welcoming her second child on the same day her husband celebrated his birthday.

She broke the news on Instagram on November 13, posting a video alongside her husband and sons, turning a birthday post into a double celebration for the family.

Former BBNaija housemate Chomzy welcomes second child as she celebrates husband's birthday. Photo: thechomzy

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Chomzy explained that she and her husband had deliberately kept the pregnancy away from public view, choosing to cherish the experience privately before bringing their followers into the moment.

Chomzy pens heartfelt tribute to her husband

Alongside the baby announcement, Chomzy used the occasion to pour out her heart to her husband.

She described their newest arrival as a precious blessing and framed the birth as the opening of a beautiful new chapter for their growing family.

In the birthday message Chomzy shared for him, she wrote:

"THE BIRTH OF A DYNASTY. 👑❤️

Some blessings are too beautiful to put into words, and some chapters are so precious that you choose to live them quietly before sharing them with the world.

Our family has entered its most beautiful chapter yet. Our hearts are fuller, our love has multiplied, and God has blessed us with another precious gift.

Our little miracle is here. 🥹❤️

And what better day to celebrate this beautiful new chapter than on the birthday of the man I get to share this life with? A day that now holds twice the love and twice the blessings. ❤️

Happy birthday to my husband, my love, and the father of our beautiful family. Thank you for the life we're building, the memories we're creating, and the love that continues to grow.

I pray that this new year brings you divine favour, peace, good health, happiness, and blessings beyond your expectations.

A growing family. An enduring love. A beautiful legacy. 👑❤️"

BBNaija's Chomzy announces birth of second child with husband in special birthday celebration. Photo: thechomzy

Source: Instagram

Celebrities and fans react to the news

The announcement drew an outpouring of warm wishes from across the entertainment community.

Actress Anita Joseph was among those who showed up in the comments, as did BBNaija stars Mercy Eke, Queen Mercy Atang, and Maria Chike Benjamin, all sending their congratulations to the family.

Check out Chomzy's celebratory Instagram post below:

Chomzy marks stepson's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chomzy left no stone unturned in marking the birthday of her stepson.

She shared a series of pictures of the little boy. She also referred to him as her son.

The reality star called him a bundle of joy and prayed for him as he turned one year old.

Source: Legit.ng