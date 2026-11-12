Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle sent a direct message to his players before Nigeria's crucial 2027 AFCON qualifier against Tanzania

Nigeria received a major boost after Madagascar held Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau to a 1-1 draw, keeping Nigeria's qualification hopes alive

Victor Osimhen will miss both legs of the Tanzania doubleheader after pulling out of the international break with an injury

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has urged his players to put their heavy 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau behind them and focus entirely on winning both matches against Tanzania in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

Nigeria face the Taifa Stars, who are co-hosts of the 2027 tournament, in back-to-back fixtures on matchdays three and four of Group L qualifying.

Eric Chelle sends message to Super Eagles players ahead of Tanzania clash. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

The first leg takes place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on November 13, with a reverse fixture in Tanzania four days later.

What Chelle told his players

The manager urged his players to look beyond the result of the last international break and focus on what's ahead.

"We must work hard in these two matches and do everything to win. It is important to sustain the hope, and all the players are in that mood to banish the memory of that defeat to Guinea-Bissau and show their true quality," Chelle said in a statement via the NFF.

"The spirit in camp is high, and everyone is focused on achieving victory in both matches."

Nigeria's path to qualification

Nigeria received a significant boost before the Tanzania games after Madagascar held Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau to a 1-1 draw in the first of their doubleheader.

The result has given Nigeria direct control of their own fate; a win over Tanzania on Thursday would lift the Super Eagles to second place in the group on six points, behind Guinea-Bissau.

Only one qualification spot is available from Group L, with Tanzania already assured of a place in the finals as tournament co-hosts.

Nigeria will be without striker Victor Osimhen for the second successive international break. The Galatasaray forward picked up an injury during a UEFA Champions League fixture and subsequently withdrew from the squad.

Chelle will need his remaining attackers to step up across both legs if Nigeria are to secure the points needed to advance.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania on matchday three of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

The first leg of the match will be played in Nigeria and will be broadcast on multiple TV channels and streaming platforms for Nigerian audiences.

Source: Legit.ng