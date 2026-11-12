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Neymar, Coutinho: Throwback to When Brazilian Stars Played at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos
Football

Neymar, Coutinho: Throwback to When Brazilian Stars Played at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu
3 min read
  • A throwback photo brought attention to the fact that Neymar and Coutinho both featured at the Teslim Balogun Stadium during the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Nigeria
  • Brazil's opening group match against Japan at the Lagos venue ended 3-2, with the two stars in the starting line-up alongside Alisson Becker and Casemiro
  • The 2009 tournament, which Nigeria hosted across six cities, ended with the Golden Eaglets losing 1-0 to Switzerland in the Abuja final

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A throwback photograph of Brazilian football legends Neymar and Philippe Coutinho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos has brought back memories of the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted by Nigeria.

The two players were among the promising youngsters who represented Brazil at the tournament, held between October 24 and November 15, 2009.

Neymar, Brazil, Barcelona, FIFA, U-17 World Cup, Nigeria, Lagos
Neymar starred for Brazil at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted in Nigeria. Photo by Jamie McDonald
Source: Getty Images

At the time, Neymar was beginning to attract attention for his talent, while Coutinho was also regarded as one of Brazil's exciting young prospects.

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Neither had yet reached the heights that would later make them familiar names across European football.

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Their appearance in Lagos remains a notable part of the stadium's history, particularly as both players went on to enjoy successful careers at the highest level.

Neymar and Coutinho featured in Brazil's Lagos campaign

Brazil played their opening group match against Japan at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on October 24, 2009.

The young Seleção side secured a 3-2 victory in an entertaining encounter, with Neymar and Coutinho both included in the starting line-up.

According to the match details recorded by Transfermarkt, the pair featured alongside other future football stars, including goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Casemiro.

The match was part of Group B, with the stadium hosting several fixtures during the competition. Brazil also faced Mexico at the Lagos venue on October 27 but suffered a 1-0 defeat, per FIFA records.

The tournament offered Nigerian fans an opportunity to watch some of the players who would later become major figures in international football before their careers took off.

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From teenage prospects to global football stars

Neymar went on to become one of Brazil's most recognisable footballers.

His performances for Santos earned him a move to Barcelona in 2013, where he formed a celebrated attacking partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

He later joined Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking transfer before moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

The Santos forward also became Brazil's all-time leading men's international goalscorer, according to FIFA's records.

Coutinho also built an impressive career in Europe.

After spells at Inter Milan and Liverpool, he joined Barcelona in January 2018.

He later represented Bayern Munich and Aston Villa, among other clubs.

Alisson and Casemiro, who were also part of Brazil's 2009 U-17 squad, went on to establish themselves as prominent senior internationals.

Nigeria hosted a memorable U-17 World Cup

The 2009 tournament brought 24 national teams to Nigeria, with matches played across several cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Kano, Calabar and Ijebu-Ode.

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Nigeria's Golden Eaglets enjoyed an impressive campaign, reaching the final after defeating Spain 3-1 in the semi-finals.

However, the hosts missed out on the trophy after losing 1-0 to Switzerland in the final in Abuja.

Neymar sends message to Ronaldo

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from international football after 22 years with Portugal, and Neymar’s one-word tribute to the departing captain.

Neymar’s "Lenda", Portuguese for "legend", carries special weight, as he knows what it means to step away from leading a nation.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chukwu Ikechukwu avatar

Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng

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