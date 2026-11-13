Left to right: Adel Azzam, Head of Business Development, Binghatti; Abimbola Joseph, Director of Sales Africa, Binghatti; Chief Austin Albert, Chairman, Loft & Keys; and Alhaji Ahmad Shu'aibu, CEO.

Source: UGC

Leading real estate and wealth advisory firm, Loft & Keys Advisory, in partnership with Dubai-based luxury real estate developer Binghatti, has expanded access to international property investment opportunities for investors in Northern Nigeria through the successful hosting of the Buy Binghatti North Property Show in Kano.

The two-day exhibition, held on November 9 and 10, 2026, at the Meena Event Center, brought together prospective investors, business leaders and high-net-worth individuals interested in diversifying their portfolios through Dubai's real estate market. The event provided attendees with direct access to Binghatti's representatives from Dubai, one-on-one investment consultations and presentations on residential developments across some of the city's prime locations. The event was attended by Binghatti's Head of Business Development, Adel Azzam, and Director of Sales, Africa, Abimbola Joseph, underscoring the importance Binghatti places on its partnership with Loft & Keys and its commitment to the Nigerian and wider African markets.

The exhibition showcased a diverse portfolio of investment and lifestyle properties, ranging from studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to townhouses, signature penthouses and private villas. Attendees also explored flexible acquisition options, including off-plan payment plans with initial deposits starting from 20 per cent, as well as post-handover payment arrangements on qualifying developments. Investors received guidance on potential rental yields, capital appreciation and UAE Golden Visa eligibility through qualifying property investments.

Speaking on the exhibition and the growing interest in international property investment among Nigerian investors, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Loft & Keys Advisory, Chief Austin Albert Ugochukwu, said: "The Kano edition of the Buy Binghatti North Property Show reflects our commitment to making credible international investment opportunities more accessible to Nigerians, regardless of their location. We recognise that investors in Northern Nigeria are increasingly exploring opportunities beyond domestic markets, and Dubai presents compelling options for portfolio diversification, foreign-currency-denominated assets and long-term wealth creation. Our responsibility is to provide the access, professional guidance and support they need to make informed investment decisions.

"Our ambition at Loft & Keys goes beyond property sales. We are building an advisory platform that connects African investors to global opportunities while supporting them through the investment journey. Our partnership with Binghatti has grown significantly, built on mutual trust, strong performance and a shared commitment to the African market. Our recognition as its second-best global sales partner, while retaining our position as number one in Africa, reflects the strength of this relationship. Having Binghatti's senior representatives join us in Kano further reinforces this partnership. We are proud of how far we have come and remain committed to expanding access to international real estate investment across Africa."

The Kano exhibition forms part of the broader Binghatti Africa Property Show, through which Loft & Keys and Binghatti have taken Dubai property investment opportunities to major Nigerian markets, including Lagos, Abuja and Kano.

Loft & Keys Advisory is an international real estate investment and advisory firm specialising in portfolio diversification and global property access. Through its partnership with Dubai-based luxury developer Binghatti, the firm connects African investors to premium real estate opportunities in the UAE.

The partnership has earned Loft & Keys significant recognition, with the firm rising from eighth place to finish second overall worldwide at the Binghatti H1 2026 Brokers Awards, while retaining its position as number one in Africa. Its standing as Binghatti's leading partner in Nigeria and Africa reflects the strength of this relationship and its track record in connecting African investors to international property opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng