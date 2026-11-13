Manchester United confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year deal running until June 2029

Michael Carrick departed after winning just one Premier League game as permanent manager during matchweek 10 of the season

Carrick broke his silence on Instagram with a heartfelt message to Manchester United fans after the club confirmed Pochettino's appointment

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, with the club moving swiftly less than 24 hours after announcing the departure of Michael Carrick.

Pochettino has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2029.

Michael Carrick bids farewell to Manchester United fans after his sack. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The Argentine manager is expected to arrive in England following his commitments with the United States men's national team, where he is currently preparing for a fixture against Haiti, as confirmed by US Soccer.

Carrick had taken charge of the club almost a year ago, initially stepping in as interim manager following the exit of Ruben Amorim.

His interim spell showed enough promise for the club to make his contract permanent at the start of the season, but results deteriorated sharply after that. By matchweek 10 of the Premier League, Carrick had managed just a single league victory as permanent boss, a run that ultimately cost him his job.

Carrick's message to United fans

Shortly after Pochettino's appointment was made official, Carrick published a lengthy statement on his Instagram page addressed directly to Manchester United supporters.

"I've had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love," Carrick wrote. "There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I'm incredibly grateful."

He reflected on the responsibility that comes with managing the club, saying: "To be at Manchester United, you need to understand exactly what that means. It's different to anywhere else."

Carrick reserved particular praise for the supporters, describing them as "a special, rare breed" and acknowledging that their loyalty during a difficult run of results had meant more to him than results alone.

"I know we've not had the results lately, but you've shown me nothing but love and support in times when the easiest thing, and what most end up doing, would be to turn the other way," he wrote.

He also thanked his coaching staff, the players, and the club's backroom workers, before closing with a pledge to continue backing the team from afar.

"I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club has been such a big part of my life, and that will never change. I'll always be proud to have played my part, and I'll always want the very best for it. I'll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on," Carrick concluded.

Pochettino's arrival marks the latest managerial change at Old Trafford as the club continues its search for stability.

How much United paid to sack Carrick

Legit.ng previously reported how much Manchester United paid as a severance package to Michael Carrick and his backroom staff for their dismissal.

The Red Devils have taken on the hiring and firing of managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left, and the payout to Carrick took the figure to above £100m.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng