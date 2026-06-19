DR Congo secured a draw against Portugal in their first match despite missing prominent superfan Lumumba Vea

Michel Kuka Mboladinga, who became famous during the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, is expected to join the delegation later in the tournament

The Leopards marked their first World Cup appearance in 52 years by earning a valuable point against one of the competition’s biggest teams

DR Congo held Portugal to a 1-1 draw at the 2026 FIFA World Cup without one of their most famous supporters, Michel Kuka Mboladinga, in the stands.

Portugal made a dream start when Joao Neves headed home a cross from Pedro Neto after just six minutes.

The Selecao dominated possession for much of the first half but failed to turn their superiority into additional goals.

Yoane Wissa celebrates with teammates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Congo DR at Houston Stadium. Photo by: Alex Slitz

Source: Getty Images

Their wastefulness was punished in first-half stoppage time when Yoane Wissa of Newcastle United rose highest to score DR Congo's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal.

The equaliser sparked emotional celebrations among the players, coaching staff and thousands of Congolese supporters inside the stadium.

Despite Portugal's efforts after the break, Roberto Martinez's side could not find a winner as DR Congo celebrated another memorable result.

The draw against Portugal represents another major milestone for the Leopards, who have emerged as one of Africa's surprise packages at the tournament.

Why DR Congo superfan Lumumba Vea missed the Portugal match

Superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga, popularly known as Lumumba Vea, was expected to be part of DR Congo's World Cup journey.

The iconic supporter, famous for standing completely motionless like a statue during matches, was unable to attend DR Congo's opening fixture against Portugal at Houston Stadium on Tuesday, June 17.

According to WSJ, Mboladinga missed the match because his travel clearance was complicated by United States entry restrictions linked to concerns surrounding an Ebola outbreak.

Ebola stops DR Congo viral superfan Michel Mboladinga from attending the historic Portugal clash. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Mboladinga became an internet sensation during the Africa Cup of Nations after remaining motionless throughout matches as a tribute to Patrice Lumumba, a symbol of Congolese independence.

Members of the national team reportedly appealed to Félix Tshisekedi to help include him in the country's official World Cup delegation per Mozzart Sport Kenya.

The president's intervention is said to have helped resolve the issue, with the 49-year-old now expected to join the team later in the tournament.

Mboladinga is hopeful of attending DR Congo's final group-stage match against Uzbekistan on June 27 in Atlanta.

Fans react

@lamineYamalF10 said:

"The World Cup wouldn't be the same without the living statue, need him back in the stands ASAP. 🇨🇩🗽"

@Akinns3 wrote:

"Legendary presence missed.Hope he clears quarantine safely and returns stronger for Colombia. 🇨🇩⚽"

@Jerry566f added:

"Michel Mboladinga has basically become a symbol of the fan culture around DR Congo — so his absence due to a health-related quarantine would definitely be felt in the stadium atmosphere 😢🇨🇩."

Adams send message to DR Congo superfan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has sent another message to DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga less than two months after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 26-year-old scored a vital goal in Sevilla's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga on Sunday, March 8.

Source: Legit.ng