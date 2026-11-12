Manchester United parted ways with head coach Michael Carrick after a dismal start to the Premier League season left the club in the relegation zone

Carrick, who earned a permanent contract after steering United to a Champions League spot, won only one league game in his full season in charge

Mauricio Pochettino, former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager, has reportedly agreed to replace Carrick at Old Trafford

Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick following a run of poor results in the Premier League that has left the club in the relegation zone after 10 matches.

Carrick originally stepped in after the dismissal of Ruben Amorim last season and impressed enough to earn a permanent contract by guiding the Red Devils into UEFA Champions League qualification. His full season in the job, though, has been a sharp contrast to that early promise.

Manchester United sack Michael Carrick after poor start to the season. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

United have managed only one Premier League victory across their opening 10 games, a win over Ipswich Town on matchday two. Their only other victories this season came in the Champions League, leaving the club in a precarious position in the top flight.

Club executives met with the co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco to finalise the decision, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Michael Carrick's compensation fee

Carrick will not leave empty-handed, however, with The Daily Telegraph reporting that he and his backroom staff are set to receive £5 million in compensation.

According to The Athletic, United had been monitoring Carrick's difficulties before approaching the United States to begin discussions about releasing Pochettino from his current commitments.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager has since agreed to take charge at Old Trafford, with the club having secured a replacement before formally ending Carrick's tenure.

Pochettino brings considerable Premier League experience to the role and will be tasked with hauling United away from the bottom of the table.

Mauricio Pochettino’s release clause

Legit.ng previously reported Mauricio Pochettino’s release clause from his contract as the head coach of the United States Men's National Team.

The Argentine has a contract until the end of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, and will cost the Red Devils a reported £7 million to terminate his deal.

Source: Legit.ng