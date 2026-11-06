The FG has explained why some Nigerians have yet to receive SMS notifications for its N50,000 NERSI relief payment

Payments are being released in phases, meaning selected beneficiaries may receive their messages at different times

Nigerians can check their eligibility using the USSD code of their payment provider

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Nigerians who have yet to receive an SMS confirming their selection for the Federal Government's N50,000 cash support programme have been advised not to assume they have been left out.

The National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), managed by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, provides N50,000 grants to selected vulnerable households to help them cope with rising living costs.

Under the programme, beneficiaries are selected from the National Social Register and verified national identity records.

Nigerians receiving FG's N50,000 through MoMo PSB must dial a USSD code and complete account registration. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: TikTok

The government explained that payments are being released in phases, meaning beneficiaries will not receive their notifications at the same time.

Why have I not received an SMS for FG's N50,000 payment?

According to the programme's guidelines, there are two possible reasons Nigerians may not have received a notification.

First, payments are being processed in batches. Approved providers contact beneficiaries in phases, so some eligible individuals may still be waiting for their messages.

Second, the programme supports a limited number of households at a time. Not everyone will be selected in the current phase.

The government said selection is based on need and covers beneficiaries across the six geopolitical zones.

How to check if you qualify for the N50,000 support

Nigerians can check their eligibility by dialling the USSD code of their payment provider and selecting the eligibility-check option.

The five approved providers and their codes are:

ALAT by Wema Bank: 945 23#

23# MoMo PSB: 671 0#

0# NairaGram: 726 00#

00# OPay: 955 20#

20# Moniepoint: 557327#

Those who are not selected will receive a notification stating:

"You are currently not selected to receive this relief support."

Beneficiaries who qualify will receive an official SMS explaining how to accept the N50,000 payment.

FG warns Nigerians against payment scams

The government warned that nobody can add a person to the beneficiary list or speed up their payment for a fee.

Nigerians should therefore avoid individuals claiming they can secure selection or arrange payment in exchange for money.

The programme is free, and beneficiaries should never share their personal identification numbers (PINs), one-time passwords (OTPs) or bank verification numbers (BVNs).

For enquiries about the NERSI programme, Nigerians can call the help line on 0700-022-2222.

Nigerians waiting for payment get important information about selection and SMS notifications. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

They can also contact their payment providers directly:

ALAT by Wema: 0803 900 3700

MoMo PSB: 671 or 0803 106 7100

NairaGram: 0201 330 0880 or 0201 330 0881

OPay: 0700 888 8328 or 0201 888 8328

The government advised Nigerians to rely on official notifications and payment channels rather than messages or calls from unverified individuals.

FG opens portal for Nigerians to apply for N1m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has outlined the application process for Nigerians seeking affordable financing to purchase laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices under the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity, and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) Programme.

The initiative, launched through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), is designed to improve access to digital devices by providing consumer credit to eligible Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng