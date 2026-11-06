Actress and model Kimmarie Johnson, known for her appearances in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Dude, Where's My Car? , has died at the age of 50

Her niece, Rhonda Scott, confirmed her death, saying the actress brought positive energy to people who crossed her path

Johnson reportedly died after being taken to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with a heart condition.

The entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of actress and model Kimmarie Johnson, who was known for her roles in popular Hollywood productions.

Johnson, who appeared in the hit television series Beverly Hills, 90210 and the comedy film Dude, Where's My Car?, died at the age of 50.

Kimmarie Johnson died after being diagnosed with a heart condition. Photos: Kimmarie Johnson.

Source: Getty Images

Her niece, Rhonda Scott, confirmed the sad news in a statement to ABC News on Thursday.

Kimmarie Johnson's family speaks after her death

According to Scott, Johnson died on Wednesday, November 4, after she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

She said doctors diagnosed the actress with what she described as a "heart condition".

However, Johnson's official cause of death has not been confirmed.

In a touching tribute, her niece described her as someone whose presence brought happiness to those around her.

"She radiated a light so strong and bright, people who came in contact with her felt nothing but positive energy," Scott said.

She added that the family would miss Johnson tremendously and continue to honour her memory.

Johnson appeared in a 1998 episode of Beverly Hills, 90210, where she played a character named Judy.

She also featured in the 2000 comedy Dude, Where's My Car?, which starred Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott.

Her other television credits included V.I.P. and Wanda at Large.

Beyond acting, Johnson worked as a model and producer and launched her skincare brand, SkinGlow by Kimmarie, reports the BBC.

In August, she appeared on the cover of a digital edition of Grazia Slovenia. She also attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic Michael in April.

Kimmarie Johnson appeared in a 1998 episode of Beverly Hills, 90210, where she played a character named Judy. Photos: Kimmarie Johnson.

Source: Getty Images

Veteran actor Alan Dysert’s death leaves fans heartbroken

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alan Dysert, who played Sean Cudahy on ABC's All My Children, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the age of 75.

His wife Michelle confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, revealing he had been fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Dysert had previously written a 2023 autobiography about his decades-long cancer journey, during which he never stopped acting or teaching.

Source: Legit.ng