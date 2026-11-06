A scripted slap from Sola Sobowale left a visible mark on Toyin Abraham's cheek during a movie shoot

Bystanders rushed to fan the actress as she appeared visibly shaken by the intensity of the scene

Despite the painful incident, Toyin Abraham reportedly insisted on reshooting the same scene

A behind-the-scenes clip from Toyin Abraham's movie set has sent social media into a frenzy after veteran actress Sola Sobowale delivered a scripted slap that left more than just a dramatic moment; it left a visible mark on Toyin's cheek.

The footage, which went viral on 6 November 2026, shows Toyin seated and visibly unsettled, with bystanders fanning her and a man standing close by in what appears to be an attempt to offer reassurance.

Toyin Abraham reveals shocking experience after Sola Sobowale's slap on movie set. Credit: @solasobowale, @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

The atmosphere in the clip, captured on what looks like an indoor home setting, is tense and concerned, a far cry from the controlled environment one might expect on a professional film set.

What happened during the movie shoot

According to what is known about the incident, the slap was entirely scripted, part of the demands of the scene being filmed.

However, the impact was real enough to leave a mark on Toyin Abraham's face, drawing immediate attention from those present on set.

What made the moment even more remarkable was Toyin's response. Rather than calling it a day or requesting adjustments, the actress reportedly insisted that the crew retake the very scene in question.

It is a show of dedication to the craft that few would argue with, though it has sparked plenty of conversation online.

Sola Sobowale and Toyin Abraham on set together

Both Sola Sobowale and Toyin Abraham are among Nigeria's most celebrated and recognisable faces in Nollywood. Sobowale, widely known for her role as "King of Boys," has built a reputation for commanding, intense performances over decades in the industry. Toyin Abraham, equally decorated, is known for her versatility and commitment to her roles.

The clip, watermarked by MASSMEDIANAIJA, did not reveal the title of the production, and the exact location of the shoot remains unidentified. What is clear, however, is that the footage struck a chord with viewers, spreading rapidly across platforms.

Watch the moment that left fans talking:

Toyin Abraham's encounter with Sola Sobowale on movie set leaves fans stunned. Photo: @toyinabraham/IG.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie.

The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng