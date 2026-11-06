Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen picked up a knee injury during Galatasaray's Champions League win over VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday

Galatasaray confirmed Osimhen would undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on Saturday after an MRI revealed a loose body in his left knee

Nigeria face a critical AFCON 2027 qualifying double-header against Tanzania on November 13 and 17 with their campaign already in trouble

Victor Osimhen is set to miss Nigeria's upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Tanzania after Galatasaray confirmed the striker requires knee surgery following an injury sustained in European competition this week.

The 26-year-old hurt his left knee during Galatasaray's 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of Nigeria's upcoming AFCON qualifiers vs Tanzania later this November through injury. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Despite completing all 90 minutes of the match, a subsequent MRI scan detected a loose body in the joint, and the Turkish club moved quickly to schedule an arthroscopic procedure at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital for Saturday, November 7.

In an official statement on Friday, Galatasaray said:

"In the UEFA Champions League match we played against VfB Stuttgart, our player Victor Osimhen sustained a strain in his left knee, and MRI examinations detected a loose body. An arthroscopic knee surgery will be performed tomorrow at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital by our club doctor Yener İnce."

The club also confirmed Osimhen would not be available for their Turkish Super Lig fixture against Amed Sportif on Saturday.

Nigeria's difficult qualifying position

The timing of the injury could not be worse for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria face Tanzania on November 13 and November 17 in a crucial double-header that could define their chances of reaching AFCON 2027.

Eric Chelle's team sits second in Group L with just three points, level on three points behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, and with only one automatic qualification spot available from the group.

Osimhen had already missed Nigeria's first two qualifiers in this campaign.

The Super Eagles beat Madagascar 2-1 in Uyo but then suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Guinea-Bissau, leaving the squad in a precarious position ahead of the Tanzania ties.

Losing Osimhen again, one of the country's most dangerous forwards, deepens those concerns considerably.

How long is Osimhen expected to be out?

Arthroscopic surgery, which uses smaller incisions than traditional open procedures, typically allows for a faster recovery.

Depending on how well the operation goes and how his body responds, Osimhen could return to action within two to four weeks, Afrik-Foot reports.

The first week of recovery is expected to focus on reducing swelling and restoring mobility in the knee.

Gentle exercises and gradual weight-bearing activity can often begin in the second week, while running and football-specific drills could be possible in the third or fourth week if no complications arise.

That timeline suggests a potential return to full training in early to mid-December, though Galatasaray have not yet set a firm date for when the striker will be available again.

Osimhen ignores injury scare

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s fitness ahead of Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash with Stuttgart, after the striker returned to full training following a knock against Konyaspor.

Footage of Osimhen limping after Friday’s match raised fears he could miss the crucial tie, but his return to training has put him in contention.

Source: Legit.ng