Bayern Munich confirmed their head coach required emergency medical attention at the club's training facilities on Friday

Kompany had been battling a viral infection all week and admitted he had ignored his body's warning signs

The Belgian's coaching staff have been handed full control of first-team duties as the club rules out any rushed return

Bayern Munich have issued an official statement confirming that head coach Vincent Kompany was hospitalised on Friday after collapsing while watching the club's reserve team train.

The 40-year-old is described as being in a stable condition and will remain under medical supervision as doctors carry out a series of thorough examinations.

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was taken to hospital after collapsing as he watched the club's second team train. Photo by GSI

Source: Getty Images

The collapse came days after Kompany had already shown signs of physical distress.

According to BBC Sport, he was absent from the pre-match press conference ahead of Bayern's Champions League fixture against Arsenal on Wednesday, with assistant coach Aaron Danks standing in for him and revealing that the manager was battling severe fatigue and leg pains linked to a viral infection.

Kompany did appear on the touchline for the Arsenal match, but reports suggest the effort may have taken a further toll on his body.

In an unusually candid admission made before Friday's incident, Kompany acknowledged that he had pushed himself beyond his limits.

"As a trainer you always want to do everything and do everything. I got a pretty juicy virus last week, so of course I didn't listen to my body and then at some point the body said: Now stop!" he said.

Following the incident at the training ground, Kompany was transported by helicopter for specialist care.

Bayern release statement after Kompany's collapse

Bayern wasted little time in addressing public concern, releasing a formal statement through their official channels.

"Vincent Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during an FC Bayern reserve team training session on Friday. The first-team head coach was watching the second string's session.

"Kompany is undergoing thorough examinations in hospital and will remain under medical care. His coaching staff will oversee training and match activities until further notice," the club stated.

Bayern's board member for sport, Max Eberl, reinforced the message that the manager's wellbeing comes before all football considerations, GOAL reports.

"Vincent Kompany's health is our top priority. We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure he makes a speedy recovery. Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and all the time he needs.

"His coaching team, in whom we have complete confidence, will take over his duties. All of us at FC Bayern wish Vinnie a speedy recovery," Eberl said.

With Sunday's Bundesliga trip to SC Freiburg fast approaching, Kompany's trusted backroom staff will assume responsibility for preparing the squad.

The club's leadership has made clear there will be no pressure on the former Manchester City and Belgium defender to return before he is fully fit.

Bayern currently sit at the top of the Bundesliga table, and despite the disruption, the club hierarchy has expressed complete confidence in the interim coaching arrangements.

Medical staff are expected to investigate the precise cause of the collapse and assess whether the lingering effects of the virus played a significant role in the emergency.

Bayern star returns after collapsing

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Jamal Musiala’s return to Bayern Munich after a neurological condition kept him out of action for weeks.

The 22-year-old had fainted twice during pre-season before doctors identified the cause. He marked his comeback with the opening goal against Bodo/Glimt, then summed up his feelings to fans in one word: “grateful.”

Source: Legit.ng