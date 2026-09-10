Musiala fainted twice during Bayern Munich pre-season matches in August before doctors identified the cause

The German international returned to action in Bayern's draw against Schalke 04 before starting the UCL clash with Bodo/Glimt

After scoring the opening goal against Bodo/Glimt, Musiala posted a one-word message to fans on Instagram

Jamal Musiala marked his return to competitive football with a goal for Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League match against Bodo/Glimt, netting the opener after weeks away from action due to a neurological condition.

The 22-year-old had collapsed on the pitch on two separate occasions during Bayern's pre-season fixtures against RB Leipzig and FC Heidenheim in August.

Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring for Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Reuters, medical checks confirmed he was suffering from temporary absence seizures linked to a neurological dysfunction, a condition Reuters described as brief and easily treatable.

Bayern gave Musiala time to recover on the sidelines before easing him back into the squad. He made his return over the weekend in a goalless draw against Schalke 04 and then earned a starting berth in the UCL fixture, where he put his side ahead with the opening goal.

Musiala reacts after goal vs Bodo/Glimt

Shortly after the final whistle, the Germany international turned to Instagram to address his supporters directly. His caption was just one word: "grateful."

The reaction from the wider football world reflected how closely his situation had been followed since his collapse in pre-season. Fans and observers took to social media to welcome the former Chelsea academy product back to the scoresheet.

His return to action brings a significant boost to Bayern Munich as they navigate both Bundesliga and European commitments this season.

Musiala sends message to fans

Legit.ng previously reported that Jamal Musiala sent a message to fans after announcing his neurological diagnosis through his social media pages.

The attacker downplayed the effects and promised to get back on the pitch, while thanking fans for their messages of support and encouragement.

Source: Legit.ng